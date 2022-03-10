"I've used him as a punching bag"- Tyson Fury recalls sparring with Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury has recalled sparring with his upcoming opponent Dillian Whyte and suggested he "used him as a punching bag".

'The Gypsy King' will mark his second title defense, this time against 'The Body Snatcher' in a highly anticipated clash at Wembley Stadium on April 23. Ahead of the mega heavyweight bout, Fury has recalled the time when the two used to spar against each other back in the day.

During an interview with BT Sport Boxing, Fury suggested that there were times when Whyte wasn't able to defend himself during the sparring sessions:

"I've sparred Dillian Whyte many, many times and every single time I've used him as a punching bag. There were times where he couldn't defend himself, there were times we had to stop the sparring."

Watch Fury's full interview with BT Sport Boxing below:

Tyson Fury wants to look like Muhammad Ali against Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury has claimed he wants to look like Muhammad Ali in his upcoming fight against Dillian Whyte. Fury and Whyte have been on each other's nerves for a while now.

The heavyweight champion has claimed that he will chop Whyte "to bits" when the two square off inside the boxing ring next month.

During Fury vs. Whyte's first press conference, 'The Gypsy King' suggested that if he fails to look like the great Muhammad Ali on fight night then he isn't as good as he thinks:

"If I can't look like Muhammad Ali boxing this guy, then I'm in the wrong position, I'm not as good as I think I am. I will chop him to bits, not a problem, I will smash his face right in. You are gonna see a boxing masterclass, you're gonna see the difference in levels."

Watch the full Fury vs. Whyte press conference below:

With the highly anticipated heavyweight title bout fast approaching, it remains to be seen whether or not the heavily favored Fury will be able to continue his unbeaten run.

