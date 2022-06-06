"We are both coming with puncher’s gloves" - Nonito Donaire on upcoming fight with Naoya Inoue

Nonito Donaire has claimed that both him and Naoya Inoue will wear puncher's gloves on June 7 for their WBC, WBA and IBF Bantamweight Championship fight.

Donaire and Inoue last faced off in 2019 at the Super Arena, Saitama in Japan. Inoue won via a 12-round unanimous decision in a highly competitive and action-packed contest.

Watch the full first fight between Inoue and Donaire:

Here is what Nonito Donaire said in a recent interview with Probellum:

"In the last fight, I used Winning because my Everlast gloves didn’t arrive as the delivery got messed up, so I wasn’t able to use the pairs I brought into Japan, and I had to use his secondary gloves... As we know, Winning is a protective kind of glove but this time we are both coming with puncher’s gloves, I think he’s coming with Reyes and I’m coming in with the gloves I’ve always had."

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire - Will there be a knockout?

Since defeating Nonito Donaire, Inoue has continued his dominance at 120 lbs by remaining undefeated and knocking out Jason Moloney, Michael Dasmarinas and Aran Dipaen.

With 19 out of 22 victories coming via knockout, 'The Monster' is widely considered one of the hardest pound-for-pound punchers in the world. However, it remains to be seen if he can beat Donaire in more dominant fashion in the rematch and become only the second boxer to stop 'The Filipino Flash'.

Meanwhile, the boxer from the Philippines has also captured a couple of impressive victories since facing Inoue. Donaire knocked out two previously unbeaten fighters in Nordine Oubaali and Reymart Gaballo to retain the WBC belt.

Against Gaballo, he landed a devastating body shot which his foe could not recover from.

Watch the fight highlights between Donaire and Gaballo:

Now 39 years old, Donaire does not have the phenomenal hand speed that he possessed in his younger years. But he could still hurt Inoue if he is able to land cleanly on 'The Monster'.

Regardless, both fighters have made weight comfortably and we can expect an entertaining spectacle between two world class boxers.

