Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 time in 25 countries:- USA, UK, Canada, India, Japan and more

Nearly three years after their first meeting, Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire are set to rematch in just a few days time.

The two first squared off in November 2019 in what turned out to be one of the greatest fights of the year. After 12 rounds of pure chaos, Inoue picked up the win via unanimous decision, retaining his IBF and The Ring titles, and capturing the WBA (Super) Bantamweight Championship as well.

Inoue and Donaire are now set for a rematch on June 7. Both men have a lot of momentum heading into this one, as neither has lost since their first showdown. The bout will be broadcast on ESPN+ in America, and Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

Check out the timings for Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire below:

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire - Timings

US:

The main event is expected to take place at 7:30 AM EST in the United States.

UK:

Naoya Inoue vs. Nontio Donaire main event coverage will begin around 12:30 PM BST.

India:

The main event coverage in India will begin around 5:00 PM IST.

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will start around 6:30 AM local time.

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start around 9:30 PM local time.

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start around 8:30 PM local time.

China:

The main event coverage in China will begin around 7:30 PM local time.

Brazil:

Brazil's main event coverage will start at around 8:30 AM local time.

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start at around 8:30 AM local time.

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start at around 1:30 PM.

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start at around 1:30 PM local time.

Canada:

The main event coverage in Canada will start around 7:30 AM.

Russia:

The main event coverage in Russia will start at around 2:30 PM.

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 12:30 PM.

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 12:30 PM.

Pakistan:

Pakistan's main event coverage will start at around 4:30 PM local time.

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 12:30 PM local time.

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start at around 11:30 PM.

France:

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire main event coverage in France will start at around 1:30 PM.

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start at around 1:30 PM.

South Africa:

The main event coverage in South Africa will start at around 1:30 PM

Egypt:

The main event coverage in Egypt will start at around 1:30 PM local time.

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start at around 2:30 PM.

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start at around 1:30 PM local time.

South Korea:

The main event coverage in South Korea will begin at 8:30 PM local time.

