George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney and Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 - How to watch both events live

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney and Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 are two world championship fights that are set to take place very soon. Kambosos-Haney will take place tonight or tomorrow depending on your location. On the other hand, Inoue-Donaire is scheduled for June 7 on Tuesday.

Kambosos Jr. and Haney will clash for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship at the Marvel Stadium in Australia. The bout will start in the afternoon local time, which means US viewers can watch the fight in the evening on ESPN or ESPN Plus if they do not have a satellite subscription. The ring walks for the main event are estimated to be at approximately 11pm.

UK fans can catch the fight in the early hours of Sunday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action at around 4am. The bout is completely free for those who pay for a monthly Sky Sports subscription.

Australian natives will be able to watch the fight on AEST on pay-per-view at a price of $59.95 with the main event predicted to start at 2pm.

Kambosos and Haney is seen as a 50-50 fight by many boxing experts and there has been no shortage of drama leading up to the event.

Watch the recent face-off between Kambosos and Haney:

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2

Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire will battle it out on June 7 at the Super Arena in Japan, where the winner will unify the WBC, WBA and IBF Bantamweight Championships.

Americans can watch the main event at around 8am on ESPN Plus or YouTube. ESPN Plus costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 annually.

Likewise, those in the UK can view the bout at approximately 12pm on YouTube by clicking on the link here.

Inoue and Donaire last fought back in November 2019. 'Monster' captured a 12 round unanimous decision victory in a highly competitive and action-packed contest.

Watch Inoue vs. Donaire 1:

Since his victory over Donaire, Inoue has continued his dominance at 120 lbs by maintaining his undefeated record and claiming three knockout wins in a row against Jason Moloney, Michael Dasmarinas and Aran Dipaen.

It remains to be seen if the Japanese superstar can add to his impressive resume by beating Nonaire for a second time and holding the WBC Bantamweight belt for the first time.

