Watch: Devin Haney's one-punch knockout ahead of George Kambosos Jr. fight

Despite many lamenting his lack of power, Devin Haney has scored some incredible knockouts in his career.

'The Dream' is set to face 'The Emperor' this weekend at Marvel Stadium in Australia. Haney will put his WBC title on the line as he challenges for Kambosos Jr.'s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight championships.

The winner of the bout will be the first unified lightweight champion since Pernell Whittaker in 1990. Ahead of the contest, there's been a lot of discussion on how the contest will go. Many assume that Haney has an edge in the technical ability, while George Kambosos Jr. might have more power.

However, Haney isn't some pillow-fisted fighter by any means. His last knockout came in May 2019, as he faced off against Antonio Moran. The bout was his last before he earned a shot at the WBC interim championship, and it made sense to earn a title shot with his performance against Moran.

Haney dominated the action, but the fight itself didn't go on for too long. In the seventh round, 'The Dream' landed a devastating right hand. Moran went down like he had been shot, and just like that, the bout was over. While some lament Haney's lack of power at the top level of the division, he still has a lot of stopping power.

Watch Devin Haney's knockout of Antonio Moran below:

Will Devin Haney defeat George Kambosos Jr?

As of now, Devin Haney is a slight favorite in his fight against George Kambosos Jr. However, the lines can still change before they step inside the ring on Saturday night.

Both men come into the bout holding undefeated professional records and holding world titles around their waists. However, those undefeated records have come in very different ways. While Haney has been an extremely hyped boxer since his debut, Kambosos Jr. was mostly overlooked until last year.

His upset victory over Teofimo Lopez last November changed the entire perception of him and his career. He heads into the bout with Haney as an underdog, the same as when he pulled his upset of 'The Takeover'. Will lightning strike twice on Saturday night?

Well, it's extremely tough to say and predict. However, the official SportsKeeda prediction for the contest is Haney via decision. Watch our preview of Saturday night's main event here.

