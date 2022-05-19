Devin Haney departs for George Kambosos Jr. fight without his father and trainer

Devin Haney is the current WBC Lightweight Champion. He will challenge George Kambosos Jr. for the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles on June 5 in Melbourne, Australia.

Haney recently posted a picture of him and his father embracing on social media. TalkSPORT's Michael Benson reported that Haney departed the United States for Australia to prepare for the upcoming fight, leaving his father and trainer behind. It has also been reported that his father, Bill Haney, was not allowed into Australia due to a 30-year-old drug conviction.

Bill Haney is still hoping that his visa will be approved so that he can see his son through his training camp. However, Australia's strict laws have so far meant that the charge from 1992 makes him ineligible for entry into the country.

Devin Haney began boxing at the age of seven and has long worked with his father. Haney will now work with the father of another great boxer, Zab Judah. Yoel Judah is a three-time world champion in kickboxing and has trained numerous successful fighters, including former WBO Heavyweight Champion Shannon Briggs.

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Haney and Kambosos Jr. will fight to become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world. Kambosos Jr. currently holds nearly all the world titles in the division after claiming them in an upset victory over Teofimo Lopez in November 2021. Lopez himself claimed them in his own upset victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020.

Kambosos Jr. will hold his first title defense in his home country. The fight against Haney is scheduled to take place at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne a little over two weeks from now. The Australian fighter's most high-profile fight prior to Lopez was likely his 2020 bout with British boxer Lee Selby, which he won via split-decision.

Devin Haney won his WBC title in 2019 after defeating Zaur Abdullaev in New York. The title was initially an interim belt but was upgraded before the 23-year-old Californian's first title defense. 'The Dream' has succesfully defended the belt four times, including against Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jorge Linares.

Haney currently has a record of 27-0 with 15 knockouts, while Kambosos has a record of 20-0 with 10 knockouts.

