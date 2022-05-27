Teddy Atlas breaks down Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. and gives prediction

Teddy Atlas recently broke down the upcoming lightweight unification title fight between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney.

Kambosos Jr. defeated Teofimo Lopez in 2021 and claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles. Haney has held the WBC lightweight title since 2019. The winner of the upcoming fight will become the Unified Lightweight Champion of the world.

Atlas dissected the fight in a recent episode of his podcast, THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas. The famed boxing trainer stated that although Haney is the favorite in the bout, what really matters is who controls the judges:

"Really what matters is who's got the judges. That's what matters - who controls the judges... who does the promoter really want to win more?"

Atlas also said that Haney is the favorite because he has more pure boxing ability:

"Haney's pretty. I'm not making him feminine or less man but his finesse, his speed, his approach, his style, you know, his look. He's pretty to watch. He throws combinations, they're sharp - he's a sharpshooter - he knows how to control the center of the ring... he is a picturesque boxer."

Teddy Atlas is not ruling out George Kambosos Jr. He believes that people are not taking the Australian's timing into consideration. Timing, Atlas said, will beat speed. He also added that Haney has a tendency to get hit with clean shots in most of his bouts.

Teddy Atlas' prediction for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney

Teddy Atlas did not pick a definite winner for the fight in his video. However, his suggestion was that 'Ferocious' might overcome the odds and successfully defend his titles against Devin Haney.

Atlas credits this belief not only to George Kambosos Jr.'s toughness, determination and ability to overcome adversity, but also to the fact that he is fighting in his own backyard:

"When you don't get overcome with the first part of it - the speed, the finesse, the skill level, the shinyness, how shiny Haney is... when you get down to this guy with four belts fighting in his home country that already pulled off a huge upset, that knows how to time you, he knows how to go the distance, knows how to find a way. He knows how to overcome adversity... I see [Haney] getting ahead but I can also see Kambosos being that guy that knows how to hang around and gets lifted a little."

Atlas feels the home support could lift George Kambosos Jr. He also drew a connection to Jeff Horn, who controversially defeated Manny Pacquiao in Australia due to what Atlas calls dishonest judging.

Check out the full episode of the podcast here:

