"Don’t get cold feet" - George Kambosos Jr. calls out Devin Haney for missing a scheduled press conference

George Kambosos Jr. has criticized Devin Haney for not attending their scheduled press conference in Australia. Kambosos Jr. is set to fight Haney in an Undisputed Lightweight Title fight on June 5 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The first press conference for the fight was scheduled for May 16th. However, 'The Dream' could not make it.

'Ferocious' took to Twitter to call out Haney for not showing up for the press conference:

"Damn shame Devin couldn’t keep to his commitments and be here for the scheduled press conference between me and him TODAY in Melbourne!! Don’t get cold feet on me now bro Im chomping at the bit for June 5th"

Haney has not yet replied to the call out, nor has he revealed why he decided not to attend the first physical press conference between the pair. 'The Dream' has been looking to secure an Undisputed Title fight for a long time now.

Interestingly, he was not the favorite to take on the Australian for his first title defense. However, after Vasyl Lomachenko revealed his plans to stay back in Ukraine, Haney became the only other suitable option for 'Ferocious'.

Devin Haney gives George Kambosos Jr. a warning

Devin Haney has not let George Kambosos Jr.'s trash-talk get to him. The bickering between the pair began before their fight was finalized. In an interview with FightHype.com, the American spoke about why he thinks he will win and also gave Kambosos Jr. a stern warning:

"God willing we come out victorious. I've been training hard, I know that I'm a better fighter. There's nothing that he does better than me, no way that he can beat me. I will show it on June 4th."

Devin Haney seems to be very confident in his ability to beat the Australian in his hometown. The fight promises to be a spectacle, with both fighters looking to etch their names in the history books as the Undisputed Lightweight Champion.

