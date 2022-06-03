"Dynamic focus" - George Kambosos Jr. says he is more disciplined than Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr., the Unified Lightweight Champion of the world, is currently preparing to fight Devin Haney on June 5th at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Ahead of his fight, he spoke to Top Rank Boxing in a video filmed after his workout.

He spoke about why he believes he is better than Haney:

"Relaxed, cool, calm, collected like I've always been. But that focus, I've always had that dynamic focus but this week just feels different with the focus. Just slowly you can put the focus by that Greek music keep me nice and calm nice and relaxed, I'm enjoying every bit of it. I enjoy this, I enjoy it. I don't struggle to make weight. I enjoy putting in the work, sweating."

Devin Haney is in Australia days ahead of the fight to acclimatize and get rid of the jet lag. George Kambosos Jr. will look to defend his titles for the first time since beating Teofimo Lopez in November last year. For Haney, it is a chance to make history by becoming the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world at the age of 23.

June 5th is the day of reckoning for both fighters, it is a moment both of them have been preparing for their entire careers.

George Kambosos Jr. calls Devin Haney a 'rat' and an 'informant'

George Kambosos Jr. called out Devin Haney during their pre-fight press conference. In the very first physical press conference for the fight, sparks were flying as 'Ferocious' revealed some secrets about Devin Haney. Kambosos Jr. talked about how Haney's dad was not let into the country when he revealed a secret conversation he had with him before his fight against Teofimo Lopez:

"This guy [Haney] is an informant. This guy is a rat. Teofimo Lopez's fight against a foreigner [points to himself], he [Haney] was messaging me. He was telling me all the details, every bit. Teo at the hookah lounge, Teo having problems with his wife. This is a rat. This is an informant."

George Kambosos Jr. continued:

"You know what? On Sunday, I’m going to whip your a**. And you know when you get back to Las Vegas, you’re gonna have to look out for Teofimo Lopez, because he’s going to be looking for you too."

There has been no love lost between the pair throughout the build-up to the fight. Saturday night promises to be an explosive night of boxing.

