"Why the cold feet all of a sudden?" - Devin Haney claims George Kambosos has not responded after receiving fight offer

Devin Haney has called out unified Lightweight Champion George Kambosos Jr. for not responding after receiving the fight offer.

Ever since his upset win over Teofimo Lopez, George Kambosos Jr. has received offers to take on the likes of Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko.

While the Australian has been vocal about wanting to take on the best in the division, he has failed to accept either one of the offers.

Devin Haney recently took to Twitter to call out Kambosos for the same. He suggested that team Kambosos have had an offer for a while now, however, they are yet to accept the fight after talking big game on social media. 'The Dream' said:

"Team Kambosos has had offer for quite some time now… why the cold feet all of a sudden? @georgekambosos @loudibella"

Take a look at the tweet below:

Devin Haney claims George Kambosos will see something different against him

'The Dream' has been chasing a shot at the Undisputed Lightweight crown against George Kambosos Jr. for a while now. While the fight still seems far off from where things stand at the moment, the 23-year-old is confident in his ability to defeat the Australian.

During an interview with iFL TV, 'The Dream' talked about his potential bout against the Australian. Haney looked seemingly confident in his ability to beat Kambosos and said:

"I got so many different styles, it's just whatever style I bring out on that night. But obviously my speed is number one, my ring IQ. It's just gonna be something totally different than what he's used to. Which, I take my hat off to him, he's a great fighter, but he'll see something different when he get in the ring with me."

Watch Haney's interview below:

It is worth noting that Vasyl Lomachenko has joined the armed forces amidst the war in his home country Ukraine and with that, Haney has become the front runner to take on George Kambosos next, however, nothing is certain as of yet.

It will be interesting to see whether Haney can trouble Kambosos if and when the two square off inside the ring.

