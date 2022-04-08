"He's gonna drown" - George Kambosos Jr. sends out a warning for Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr. has made a bold claim ahead of his fight against Devin Haney on June 5th.

Coming off a shock victory against Teofimo Lopez, Kambosos has the opportunity to further cement his name as the best lightweight on the planet as he prepares to take on 'The Dream.' The Australian is set to mark his first title defense at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

On the flipside, Devin Haney certainly has a tall task ahead of him. Apart from the relentless pressure that George Kambosos Jr. brings in the fight, Haney will have to figure out a way to counter the pressure of fighting in front of over 60,000 people who will be cheering for Kambosos.

Speaking about the fight during a recent interview with FightHype, 'Ferocious' suggested the pressure would be too much for Haney to handle. He said:

"I know that this pressure will be too much for him. It's very simple, he's gonna drown. 12 rounds he would drown, I've got 60,000 people that are gonna be there in attendance, so obviously we'll be pushing the fight and let's hope that he is a man and you know goes out on his shield."

Watch the full interview with George Kambosos Jr. below:

George Kambosos Jr. claims Teofimo Lopez is more dangerous than Devin Haney

George Kambosos has suggested that 'The Dream' has more vulnerabilities than his former opponent Teofimo Lopez. During an interview with FightHype, 'Ferocious' opened up about the dangers he saw against 'Takeover' whilst comparing him to Devin Haney. He said:

"Every fighter is a threat and you got to respect them all, but I just see more holes in Devin Haney than I did with the Lopez fight. I knew with Lopez, his style, size and the punching power he has, he could hurt you at any time. I saw more danger in that fight, more than Lomachenko. Haney is a good fighter, but we see the holes."

Watch the full interview below:

It remains to be seen if Devin Haney manages to give Kambosos a tougher night compared to that of the Teofimo Lopez fight or not. Whatever the outcome, boxing fans can hope to be thouroughly entertained when the two fighters cross paths inside the boxing ring.

Edited by David Andrew