"Eddie is feeding them bulls***" - Ohara Davies has harsh words for Eddie Hearn

In an interview with iFL TV, Ohara Davies shared some sharp opinions on Eddie Hearn.

Davies discussed the WBA allowing six fighters to present their case for why they should be given a shot at the vacant Super-Lightweight Title that was stripped from Josh Taylor. He then stated this about Eddie Hearn and one of the six fighters in question, Sandor Martin:

"Eddie Hearn has been blowing smoke up this guy's [Sandor Martin] a**, feeding all the boxing fans some bullsh*t about 'This guy's the next big thing.' Listen, Eddie knows how to sell himself. Before boxing promoting, he was a car salesman. It's what he does. He's a salesman, and he's been selling you fighters, been selling you names, been selling you dreams for all these years and the boxing fans are still falling for it."

After sharing his thoughts on Eddie Hearn, he turned his attention to Martin. Davies expressed his dissatisfaction with Martin's name being in the mix of boxers being considered by the WBA:

"Sandor Martin don't deserve the shot. He beat an over-the-hill Mikey Garcia. His last fight was at welterweight, let him go fight for the WBA title up at welterweight. Let him go fight Errol Spence or Terence Crawford and get his a** whooped, or go fight Conor Ben and get his a** whooped."

Watch the full interview here:

Ohara Davies' next fight

Ohara Davies is among those being considered by the WBA right now. In regards to being in the top six, Davies stated:

"They're giving everyone 15 minutes to go and to present their case. Listen, I dont even need to put my case across, I deserve that shot. For one, I'm Ohara Davies. Any fight I'm in is a big fight, it don't matter who it's against. [Regis] Prograis is also a big name. I feel like he deserves the shot, I deserve the shot."

With a record of 23-2 with 16 KOs, 'Two Tanks' is ready for whoever he has to meet in the ring to fight for the belt.

In his interview with iFL TV, Davies admitted he wasn't too aware of Ablerto Puello, another name being considered among the six chosen boxers. From the research Ohara Davies did do on Puello, he stated that he was a guy that had beaten nobodies, which is why his record is so clean because he hasn't had any real competition yet.

