Oleksandr Usyk will make the Anthony Joshua rematch free to watch for the people of Ukraine 

TV rights have been a talking point in the build-up to the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Usyk’s promoter has stated that the fight will be made free to watch for those living in Ukraine.

The fight will be made available to watch for free on Ukrainian state TV, Megogo (A Ukranian-based streaming platform) and on Oleksandr Usyk’s YouTube channel.

Usyk tried to purchase the television rights himself for the fight in order to be able to make it available for the people of Ukraine. The Saudi Arabian promotional company, Skill Challenge Entertainment, which holds the promotional rights, gave the Ukrainian broadcasting rights to Usyk as a gesture of goodwill.

Journalist Michael Benson broke the news:

Oleksandr Usyk is making the Anthony Joshua rematch free to watch for all in Ukraine, his promoter Alex Krassyuk has told me. Usyk tried to buy the TV rights to do this, so the Saudis gifted them to him. It will be free on Ukrainian state TV, Megogo streaming and Usyk's YouTube.

Oleksandr Usyk initially returned to Ukraine to help the war effort in territorial defense. The current IBF, WBA, and WBO World Heavyweight Champion then decided to come back and fight to raise awareness of the situation in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military had also encouraged Usyk to return and represent his country on a global scale.

Usyk has since spoken about the situation facing Ukraine in interviews and launched his own foundation to support the people of Ukraine.

Broadcasting rights for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II are highly valuable

With the fight in question being for the Unified World Heavyweight Championship, it will no doubt be a huge occasion with all eyes on the bout.

Such was the demand for television rights in the United Kingdom where Sky Sports and DAZN went on a bidding war in order to secure the rights for the bout. Sky Sports reportedly paid £28 million for the rights to showcase the bout. The bout will cost a UK High PPV price of £26.95 for fans wanting to watch the bout.

Eddie Hearn, promoter of the bout and Anthony Joshua, has stated that he believes that Sky have overpaid for the bout.

Viewing figures for Joshua-Usyk 1 have not been released, but were rumored to be around 700,000 PPV buys in the UK. With the fight being a rematch after former champion Joshua lost the first fight, it is likely that there will be an increase in interest for the bout.

Watch the latest promo for the bout:

