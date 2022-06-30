"They supported me" - Oleksandr Usyk was spurred on to fight Anthony Joshua by the Ukrainian military

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed that he was encouraged to fight Anthony Joshua by the Ukrainian military. Usyk was speaking to the press after the second press conference ahead of the fight.

'The Cat' said:

“They supported me. They almost convinced me to leave Ukraine and to take the rematch.”

Oleksandr Usyk also claimed that he regularly speaks to members of the military that are on the ground in Ukraine. His friends in Ukraine directly update him on the situation and the launch of missiles as he trains for the fight with Joshua.

When asked what it is like to train during the war that is happening in his homeland, Usyk added:

“The rockets are hitting residential buildings, they are hitting shopping malls. They are hitting the places that civilians live... It is still hard because I still have eight weeks to go to improve my condition which has to be brilliant in the fight.”

Watch the full interview here:

Oleksandr Usyk cares deeply about the war in Ukraine

Initially, Oleksandr Usyk went back to Ukraine and took up arms to support the war effort. Usyk only recently signed on to take the rematch. Former WBC, WBO and WBA World Lightweight Champion Vasyl Lomachenko also took up arms in Ukraine and is still there.

Lomachenko turned down the opportunity to return to face George Kambosos Jr. in a bout for the undisputed championship at lightweight.

Usyk has been one of the most vocal figures about the war and even filmed a video wherein he addressed Vladimir Putin.

Alongside the video, Usyk said:

"Good morning to everybody. My name is Aleksandr Usyk. I’d like to speak to the people of Russia. If we consider ourselves as brothers, orthodox ones. Do not let your children to set out to our country, do not fight with us. Also I’m addressing this to the President Vladimir Putin. You can stop this war. Please just sit down and negotiate it with us without claims. Our kids, wives, grannies are hiding in the basements… We are here in our own country, we cannot do it other way - we are defending… Stop it! Stop this war."

Watch the video here:

Since leaving the country, Usyk has continued to share messages of support. In press conferences, he has been wearing Ukrainian colors. The current WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF World Heavyweight Champion has also launched a foundation to help those living in Ukraine. He now wants to successfully defend his titles and represent Ukraine in a high-profile fight that will be watched around the world.

