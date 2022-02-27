"It bothers me a lot" - Vasyl Lomachenko finally breaks his silence on the war between Russia and Ukraine 

Vasyl Lomachenko recently broke his silence on the situation in his home country. Ukraine is currently engaged in a war with Russia. 'The Matrix' spoke about the situation during an interview with Fighthype.com:

"Of course it bothers me a lot because I believe that peace in the world should prevail and love should prevail."

Take a look at the video:

Lomachenko is currently in a two-horse race with Devin Haney to secure a title fight against George Kambosos Jr. Amidst all the tension and violence in his home country, 'The Matrix' was relatively quiet and did not speak out about the situation. It is now clear that the situation in Ukraine is definitely bothering the former Unified Lightweight Champion.

LOMA @VasylLomachenko #onemorebelt Big thanks to my best fans around the world Big thanks to my best fans around the world 🌍 #onemorebelt https://t.co/veKxSs6PBW

Due to the war, even fight speculation and rumors of his fight against 'Ferocious' have subsided. However, Vasyl Lomachenko is very keen on getting another title shot and will do anything to secure his fight against the Australian.

It will be interesting to see who Kambosos decides to take on. If he decides to take Vasyl Lomachenko on, he will earn the respect of every fighter and fan for taking on one of the most talented boxers in the world. If he takes Devin Haney on, he has a chance to make history and become the first Australian boxer to become an Undisputed Champion in the four-belt era.

Vasyl Lomachenko is willing to train in Australia for George Kambosos Jr.

Amidst all the fight rumors and negotiations, Lomachenko's manager Egis Klimas revealed that Lomachenko was willing to do anything to secure the fight:

"[Vasiliy Lomachenko] is not just willing to go to Australia, [he's] willing to move [there] to do camp in Australia a couple months before that way we can guarantee the [George Kambosos] fight is happening let's say the fight is in May, in March Lomachenko will be in Australia to prepare for the fight."

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Loma is willing to set up camp in Australia if it means landing the Kambosos fight Loma is willing to set up camp in Australia if it means landing the Kambosos fight 🇺🇦✈️🇦🇺 https://t.co/t1FdVh6ofB

Ever since his dominant win over Richard Commey, 'The Matrix' has made his intentions very clear. He has only one objective, and that is to win his titles back and become the Unified Lightweight Champion of the world. His last performance put to bed accusations that he is past his prime. So let's wait and see if Lomachenko gets his title fight.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think George Kambosos Jr. should fight next? Vasyl Lomachenko Devin Haney 0 votes so far