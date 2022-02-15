"Keep my dreams worth more than money and gold" - Devin Haney posts cryptic tweet amidst George Kambosos Jr. controversy 

Devin Haney has sent out a curious tweet. Haney is looking to take on George Kambosos Jr. for his lightweight titles. However, both sides claim that the other side has not sent an offer.

Here's what Haney had to say today:

"keep my dreams worth more then money & gold"

Take a look at his tweet:

"keep my dreams worth more then money & gold"

Haney could possibly be hinting at monetary problems in the contract negotiations between him and George Kambosos Jr. Whatever you make of his tweet, one thing is for sure: Devin Haney does seem very interested in taking on 'Ferocious'.

Perhaps one of the reasons contract negotiations have not advanced is due to the fact that Kambosos Jr. wants the fight to take place in Australia. Previously, even Teofimo Lopez refused to come to Australia to fight Kambosos Jr. due to Australia's strict COVID-19 protocols, especially for international travelers. Since Kambosos is the champion, he has a say in where the fight takes place and who he fights next.

It will be interesting to see who 'Ferocious' decides to fight next as he has a lot of exciting options to choose from. The lightweight division is one of the most star-studded and power-packed divisions in boxing right now.

George Kambosos Jr. accuses Devin Haney of ducking him

'Ferocious' and 'The Dream' have been engaged in a Twitter war for a couple of weeks now. Ever since Kambosos Jr. became champion, Haney has been asking for a shot next.

After weeks of back and forth, nothing has yet come of the trash-talk. Kambosos Jr. accused Haney of ducking him and asked him to come back to him when he actually wants to fight him:

"Because the best are fighting the best! Kambosos, Lopez, Loma. Why not accept Lou’s offer then? Then we got a fight! Or you rather counter offer, low ball then lie and make it out like we don’t want to splatter your face across the ring come back to me when your serious mate"

Take a look at his tweet:

George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr @georgekambosos Devin Haney @Realdevinhaney Everyone that doesn't loses 🤷🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/georgekambosos… Everyone that doesn't loses 🤷🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/georgekambosos… Because the best are fighting the best! Kambosos, Lopez, Loma. Why not accept Lou's offer then? Then we got a fight! Or you rather counter offer, low ball then lie and make it out like we don't want to splatter your face across the ring 🤷🏻‍♂️ come back to me when your serious mate twitter.com/realdevinhaney…

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. will be a great fight to make to put all the major belts in the lightweight division on one fighter's shoulder. The winner of the fight will become the undisputed champion of the weight class.

