"Not many champions can share the experience of going through the war" - Oleksander Usyk's promoter on his fighter going from fighting in a war to heavyweight world title bout against Anthony Joshua

Oleksander Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk opened up about the challenges that the WBO, WBA, and IBF World Heavyweight Champion is facing in the build-up to his fight with Anthony Joshua. The pair clashes on Saturday, August 13 in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

In the pre-fight press conference, Krassyuk said:

“He went through hell in the training camp in the last three months , but it did not kill him but make him stronger. I have never seen him more determined than now, not too many champions in the world can share the experience of going through the war and making their way to the ring to defend their heavyweight crown. It was an exclusively extremely complicated challenge for him, but he seems to have passed it good.”

Watch the full clip here:

The Saturday matchup looked unlikely to take place at one point. Oleksander Usyk was fighting a war in Ukraine, helping his country drive away the invading Russia. It looked unlikely that anything would change. However, Usyk would reveal that he wants to take the rematch to fight for his country on a global scale. The champion wants to use the eyes that will be on the world heavyweight championship clash to draw the attention to the war in Ukraine.

Upon leaving his country, Oleksander Usyk reported that he had the full support of the Ukrainian military who encouraged him to take the fight. Likewise, in the build-up, Usyk has been receiving regular updates on the situation from his friends who are on the ground and continue to fight in the war.

Oleksander Usyk has been looking bigger for the rematch against Anthony Joshua

In training pictures released by the Ukrainian, he has looked significantly bigger than before.

See the fighter's size difference in the face off:

It could, however, be a tactical ploy. Anthony Joshua is expected to enter the fight with a more aggressive style in order to get a knockout victory. Usyk's increased size will make it more difficult for Joshua to use his physicality, as the latter is a natural heavyweight.

Usyk is a natural Crusierweight who only moved up to heavyweight a few years ago.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal