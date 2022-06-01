Everything you need to know about Oleksandr Usyk's organization 

Oleksandr Usyk is a busy man. Between preparing to defend his heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua later this year, he's also recently founded a charity to help his home country.

'The Cat' hails from Ukraine, and like many, has been affected by Russia waging war on the country. When his country was invaded earlier this year, Usyk, along with his compatriot Vasyl Lomachenko, decided to enroll in the military to help defend their homeland.

To prepare for his rematch with Anthony Joshua later this year, Usyk was granted clearance to leave Ukraine to train. However, he's still attempting to get help from the sidelines. He recently founded the Usyk foundation, which is designed to help Ukraine's war efforts.

Fans of the heavyweight champion can go to the website for the foundation, where they can donate. One can donate via bank transfer, Paypal, and Crypto. Also, according to the website, the money raised by the foundation will be used to help mostly civilians affected by the war.

The website states that donations will be used to provide medical aid, food, and hygiene items to those affected by Russian aggression. At this point in time, every little bit can help Usyk's foundation in giving back to the citizens of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Usyk discusses his foundation

Oleksandr Usyk discussed the creation of his foundation in a post on Instagram.

The heavyweight champion has previously stated that his time in the military was a rough one. Furthermore, his wife has revealed that Usyk lost a lot of weight and is still having trouble discussing what he saw in Ukraine during his time in the country.

While he's left due to having to prepare for his rematch, he still feels an obligation to his country.

Oleksandr Usyk discussed his need to build the foundation to support his home country during a video he posted to Instagram:

"My team and I made a charitable foundation. A fund that will help people who don't have a home anymore and who need help. We will help with the territorial defense forces, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I want to wish everyone health, happiness, and joy. Let's pray, and thank God that everything will be fine. Together for the victory!"

See Usyk's post below:

