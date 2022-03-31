“Keep my girlfriend’s name out of your mouth” - Oscar De La Hoya responds to Holly Sonders’ chances of fighting

Oscar De La Hoya delivered a cheeky response when boxing reporter Elie Seckbach wanted to know whether we would ever see 'The Golden Boy's girlfriend, Holly Sonders, step through the boxing ropes.

Oscar De La Hoya dismissed all possibilities of it for now. In a chat with ES News, he jokingly said:

“Keep my girlfriend's name out of your mouth.”

Everyone broke into laughter at De La Hoya seemingly channeling Will Smith's infamous outburst a few days back at the Oscars.

Former multi-weight champion Oscar De La Hoya is now focused on promoting his star fighter Ryan Garcia in his comeback fight. After over a year of inactivity, Garcia will return on April 9 against Emmanuel Tagoe, in what could be his ticket to a world title shot.

The youngster recently parted ways with Team Canelo and is now under Joe Gossman's guidance.

While Ryan Garcia has a lot to prove, De La Hoya’s role as a promoter will also be evaluated. ‘KingRy’ is arguably the biggest name on his roster right now.

Oscar De La Hoya needs to re-establish his status as an A-list promoter

Jaimie Munguia, Vergil Ortiz Jr., Joseph Diaz Jr., and a few more promising names have certified Golden Boy Promotions as having one of the strongest rosters in boxing right now. However, De La Hoya may need more pay-per-view superstars in his stable.

Following Canelo Alvarez's exit, that void is yet to be filled. Although De La Hoya has wanted to re-initiate his goodwill with the Mexican P4P king, Alvarez is currently working with Matchroom Boxing.

Meanwhile, De La Hoya’s name is nowhere around the potential trilogy between Alvarez and Golovkin, which could happen this year.

Hence, 'The Golden Boy' may need to focus on signing more superstars. De La Hoya has already shown interest in signing Gervonta Davis so we could see an exciting addition to the boxer-turned-manager's stable soon.

