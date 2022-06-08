"Undisputed is everything to him" - Paul Butler is 'desperate' to fight Naoya Inoue

Paul Butler has called out knockout artist Naoya Inoue after his recent win against Nonito Donaire. Earlier today, Inoue unified the WBA, WBC, and IBF Bantamweight Titles in his defeat of Donaire in their rematch. The match lasted only two rounds.

Butler, who currently has the WBO Bantamweight Title, has called out to Inoue for a match. He told DAZN:

"Talks have been had about an undisputed fight and Inoue's team want the fight to happen before he looks on moving up, so that means this year. Undisputed is everything to him, and he can't do that without me. I'm desperate for the fight and I'm going to go over there and give it everything I've got because that's what it's going to take to beat a fighter like Inoue."

Butler claimed the WBO belt back in April when he faced Jonas Sultan and dominated for the entire 12 rounds.

After such a prolific showing against Donaire, it would be a great matchup to see who becomes the Undisputed Champion between Butler and Inoue next.

Inoue celebrated his win on Instagram:

How Paul Butler vs. Naoya Inoue stacks up

Paul Butler is an English boxer from Ellesmere Port. He's held the WBO Bantamweight Title since 2022, held the IBF Bantamweight Title in 2014, and challenged for the IBF Super Flyweight Title in 2015. He has also held many regional titles like the British and Commonwealth Super Flyweight Titles in 2012 and 2013.

Nicknamed 'Baby Faced Assassin', he has a record of a total 36 fights, with 34 wins, 2 losses, and 15 knockouts to his credit. Some of his past opponents include names like Willibaldo Garcia, Ryan Walker, Jose Aguilar, Joseafat Reyes and Salvador Hernandez Sanches. His only two losses came from Emmanuel Rodriguez and Zolani Tete.

Naoya Inoue, known as 'The Monster', is native to Zama, Kanagawa, Japan, and holds an undefeated record of 23-0, with 20 knockouts. He is a three-division world champion and, while a Unified Bantamweight Champion, he has also previously held the WBO Junior Bantamweight Title from 2014-2018 and the WBC Light Flyweight Title in 2014.

With a knockout ratio of 87%, many of his opponents end their nights in the ring on the canvas. Some of his past opponents include Aran Dipaen, Michael Dasmarinas, Nonito Donaire, Jason Moloney, and Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Paul Butler and Naoya Inoue's combined experience and knockout power would surely make for an explosive fight to decide the Undisputed Champion.

Paul Butler retweeted Joe Gallagher's tweet about the road to being undisputed:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far