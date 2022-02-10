Paulie Malignaggi reveals his Mount Rushmore of Welterweight boxing

Paulie Malignaggi has weighed in on who he thinks is on the Mount Rushmore of 140lbs.

The welterweight division is considered one of the "glamour divisions" of boxing's history. The 140lb weight class has seen many stars and all-time greats compete in it over the years. Malignaggi decided to give his thoughts on who are the four greatest in welterweight history on his YouTube channel.

Starting off, Malignaggi included Sugar Ray Robinson. He is often regarded as one of the greatest boxers ever, he was a multi-time champion and retired with a record of 174-19-6.

Next up was Sugar Ray Leonard. One of the "Four Kings", he's a former undisputed welterweight champion. He retired in 1997 with a professional record of 36-3-1.

Malignaggi then decided to give some shine to one of the biggest stars in boxing history, Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'Money' was also a former unified Welterweight champion, and retired with a perfect 50-0 record in professional completion in 2017.

Lastly, in classic Malignaggi fashion, he placed himself. 'Magic Man' is a former WBA Welterweight champion, and retired in 2017 with a 36-8 professional record.

Watch Paulie Malignaggi's video about the Mount Rushmore of welterweight boxing below:

Paulie Malignaggi recently called out Jake Paul

Since retiring from active competition in 2017, Paulie Malignaggi has stayed relevant in a variety of ways. Working on commentary on Showtime, having a YouTube channel, and other avenues have helped 'Magic Man' stay in the boxing world.

However, he's also stepped back in the ring on several occasions. He unretired in 2019 to fight in bare knuckle boxing against Conor McGregor's teammate Artem Lobov. He lost the bout via unanimous decision at BKFC 6.

He did recently get back into the winning column in October 2021 against social-media influencer Corey Bonalewicz in an exhibition bout. He won the contest via unanimous decision after dominating the three-round contest.

It seems that Malignaggi isn't done inside the ring. He recently called out the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Twitter. 'The Problem Child' has notably said he wants to face an accomplished boxer in his next bout, and the former champion fits the bill.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Paulie Malignaggi will face Jake Paul next. However, it is very unlikely. 'The Problem Child' is said to be in discussions with former WBC Middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for a showdown later in 2022.

