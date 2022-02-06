Paulie Malignaggi offers to face Jake Paul as the first "real boxer" - "He needs to fight a guy with some notoriety" 

Despite having built his record up to 5-0, Jake Paul has been unable to shake the stigma that comes with not having fought a 'real boxer'. Former boxer Paulie Malignaggi recently offered to become the first legitimate boxer to take on the YouTuber.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Malignaggi speculated about Paul's next opponent. He called for the YouTuber-turned-boxer to take on a real boxer instead of an MMA fighter or a non-combat sports athlete.

The former two-division champion initially discussed Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s prospects in a fight against Paul. He admitted that Chavez Jr. could bring Paul's undefeated run to a halt.

He subsequently offered his take on what kind of fighter would make for a great opponent for 'The Problem Child', before suggesting that he would fit the bill perfectly.

"If he's going to fight a real boxer, I think it's going to be an older guy, obviously, as they have all been a little older. Despite the non-boxers he's fought, they've all been a little older. But he needs to fight a guy with some notoriety. You know, he can't just be an older guy who nobody's ever heard of. He's always fought smaller guys so the boxer would definitely have to be smaller if the other guys he's fought have been smaller right... So we got a little bit older, a little bit smaller, gonna hit him so maybe not the biggest puncher. Paulie Malignaggi."

Jake Paul suggests his work outside the ring is more important than his work inside the ring

Jake Paul has been hailed by the WBC, Cris Cyborg, Claressa Shields and more, for his impact on women's boxing.

He recently asserted that his promotional work that takes place outside the ring could be his biggest achievement in combat sports. He took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from DAZN Boxing that suggested the same.

"What I do outside the ring is more important than what I do inside the ring… hands down."

Jake Paul has played a vital role in setting up one of the biggest fights in the world of women's boxing. Paul and his promotion paved the way for a mega-fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor that is set to take place on April 30.

Paul may have failed to fight a 'real boxer', however, his impact on women's boxing is something that cannot be overlooked under any circumstance.

