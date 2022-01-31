×
World Boxing Council hails Jake Paul for supporting women's boxing

Amanda Serrano with Jake Paul [Image credits: @serranosisters via Instagram]
Danish Ansari
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 31, 2022 07:57 PM IST
News

The World Boxing Council recently praised Jake Paul. He represents Amanda Serrano with his promotional label Most Valuable Promotions, and has been at the center of negotiations for her historic bout with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden.

Thanking the council, the Cleveland native insisted that this is only the beginning of women's boxing, suggesting there's more to come. Here's what Paul wrote on Twitter:

"Thank you WBC Boxing, this is only the beginning."
Thank you @WBCBoxing , this is only the beginning twitter.com/WBCBoxing/stat…

Jake Paul has certainly played a big part in drawing eyeballs to women's boxing. 'The Problem Child' also featured Amanda Serrano in the co-main event of two separate fight cards that he recently headlined.

While the internet star has been involved in negotiations for the upcoming bout between Serrano and Taylor, he is also helping to promote the mega fight.

Jake Paul slams Bob Arum for his comments on women's fighting

Top Rank Boxing promoter and CEO Bob Arum recently commented on Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor and compared it to 'Premier League against women's football'.

While Arum himself promotes female fighters, he pointed out that people don't pay as much attention to women's boxing as they do men's, which is true in terms of viewership. Soon after he made the comments, Jake Paul took to social media to fire back at the boxing promoter. Paul said:

"Men like this dinosaur r the reason women haven’t been given a fair shake in many parts of society. I feel sorry 4 @mikaelamayer1 - she deserves better. & he says @espn doesn’t care about the biggest women’s boxing event in history? #TaylorSerrano will make history with or w/o u"
Men like this dinosaur r the reason women haven’t been given a fair shake in many parts of society. I feel sorry 4 @mikaelamayer1 - she deserves better. & he says @espn doesn’t care about the biggest women’s boxing event in history? #TaylorSerrano will make history with or w/o u twitter.com/gilganjun1/sta…

Seven-division World Boxing Champion Amanda Serrano is set to lock horns with Undisputed Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in one of female boxing's biggest ever nights.

This will be the first time in history that two women have headlined the iconic MSG in a boxing showdown. The action is set to unfold on April 30 and the fight will be available worldwide on DAZN.

History Will Be Made. The first ever female headliner in MSG's 140 years of boxing 💥Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano…Undisputed Lightweight Champ vs. 7-Division World Champ.Who will be crowned the greatest? 👑#TaylorSerrano https://t.co/yM1fuViqdm

Edited by John Cunningham
