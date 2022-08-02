"I feel like I could kill everyone I get into a ring with" - Regis Prograis breaks down his world title fight with Jose Zepeda

The WBC have ordered Regis Prograis and Jose Zepeda to face each other for the World Super Lightweight Championship. Initially Jose Ramirez was ordered to face Zepeda but pulled out of the fight.

In an interview with iFL TV, Regis Prograis said:

“Me and Zepeda, both of us are southpaws, both of us have big knockout power, you know Zepeda, he definitely earned the shot because I thought he beat Ramirez the first time, he deserved the belt the first time. Then after that he climbed his way back to the top, he had a bunch of knockouts. He put people to sleep, real bad knockouts, fight of the year type of knockouts, and I have big power in both of my hands... I have so much confidence in myself I feel like I could kill everyone I get into a ring with.”

The WBC had first mandated a rematch between Ramirez and Zepeda for the title. Ramirez recently pulled out of the bout because he is getting married later this year. Now, former WBA Lightweight Champion Prograis has the chance to become a two-time champion.

Regis Prograis and Jose Zepeda share the same trainer

Julian Chua trains both Regis Pograis and Jose Zepeda. As such, the fighters are familiar with each other. Seeing each other train, they believe they know each other's strengths and weaknesses. Being part of the same camp has also meant that the fighters have been complimentary of each other.

Prograis said he spoke to Chua, who gave the following advice:

"I was talking to Julian, he told us the same thing, 'Look, Zepeda is a killer, don’t underestimate Zepeda, he is good and he is really good.' He told him the same thing about me, he said 'Look Regis is a killer don’t underestimate him.' I think maybe Zepeda told him the same thing ‘I know I can beat him.’"

Chua will not be in either fighter's corner for the fight and will remain impartial and stay out of both camps as well.

