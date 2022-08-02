WBC replaces Jose Ramirez with Regis Prograis to face Jose Zepeda for the vacant super lightweight title

The WBC has announced that they will be replacing Jose Ramirez with Regis Prograis to face Jose Zepeda for the vacant super lightweight title. Ramirez will be the mandatory challenger for whoever wins the bout.

Prograis, a former light welterweight champion, lost his title in a unification bout via majority decision to Josh Taylor back in 2019. After receiving news that he would be stepping up to challenge for the title again, 'Rougarou' told ESPN:

"I'm beyond happy to be getting a shot at the title again. My goal was to become a two-time world champion, and it couldn't have come at a better time. I want to establish myself at the best 140 pounder on the planet again."

Prograis has a record of 27-1 (23 KOs) and is ranked as the No.2-ranked light welterweight by the Ring, No.3 by the Transnational Boxing Ranking Board, and No.4 by BoxRec.

Jose Zepeda, nicknamed 'Chon', holds a record of 36-2-2 (28 KOs). He previously challenged for the WBO lightweight title in 2015 and the WBC light welterweight title in 2019. He's ranked as the No.5 light welterweight by BoxRec, No.7 by the Ring, and No.9 by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.

No official date has been confirmed for the match, but the two teams have until August 30th to come to an agreement. Otherwise, the bout goes to purse bids.

See Michael Benson's tweet here:

Jose Zepeda shares thoughts on his bout with Regis Prograis

After bouncing back from a majority decision defeat to Jose Ramirez back in 2019, Jose Zepeda ripped off a win streak and has gone 5-0-1 in his last 6 bouts. Now, as his rematch with Ramirez has fallen through, he has shared his thoughts about facing Regis Prograis instead.

'Chon' told ESPN:

"I have been waiting for a really long time to fight for the WBC title. I'm happy that Prograis wants this fight. I know he's a really good fighter, and I'm sure that we will give our fans a tremendous fight. I can't wait until I become the next WBC champion."

Details about how the fight will be broadcast have yet to be announced — both fighters are promoted by different organizations — but it is expected that all will be decided before the deadline for the bout agreement on August 30.

Regis Prograis posted this video of when he found out he was fighting for the belt:

