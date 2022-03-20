"Jack Catterall deserves a chance" - Regis Prograis wants to fight Brit after world title shot against Jose Zepeda

In a post-fight interview with iFL TV, former WBA Light Welterweight Champion Regis Prograis stated that he wants to fight Jack Catterall after his world title fight with Jose Zepeda:

"I dont think it could be my next fight because we fight for the WBC, me and Zepeda supposed to fight for the WBC, so I don't think that could be my next fight. But the winner will get Jack Catterall, I think Catterall does deserve a chance at the shot of the belt because you know what happened with the decision with Josh Taylor."

Watch the full interview with Regis Prograis:

Regis Prograis stopped Tyrone McKenna in the sixth round and is now in prime position to fight for the WBC Super-Lightweight title. The American now awaits Jose Zepeda who must get through Francisco Javier Perez to schedule a fight later in the year.

Despite Catterall's highly controversial loss to Taylor, 'El Gato' has still not been made mandatory by any of the sanctioning bodies. Therefore, the man from Lancashire may need to defeat a super-lightweight contender before he can have another shot at becoming a world champion.

Regis Prograis on Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Prograis was one of many boxers who believed that Catterall was robbed against Taylor and deserved the victory:

"Jack Catterall won hands down, he definitley won the fight, I feel like it wasn't even close to be honest. I don't know if you call it incompetent or crooked judging but Jack will probably never get this opportunity again in his whole lifetime. He fought for all four belts."

Despite previously sharing the ring with Taylor and losing, the American was candid about the Scotsman's fortune against Catterall.

With 'The Tartan Tornado' set to move up to welterweight, all of his super-lightweight belts will be up for grabs. It is yet to be seen if Prograis can become the next Undisputed Champion in the division. The man from New Orleans narrowly lost to Taylor back in 2019 for all the belts.

Meanwhile, Catterall has shown no incentive to move up in weight so a fight against Prograis is possible later this year.

