"I'm one of the very few" - Josh Taylor compares himself to Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Floyd Mayweather

Josh Taylor recently spoke about all that he has achieved in his career as a boxer. 'The Tartan Tornado' sat down with Scottish news channel STV to talk about his upcoming fight and what it feels like to be Undisputed Champion:

"But did I ever expect to be undisputed world champion? Probbaly not. I always thought that happens to your superstars in in the sport. You know, your Mike Tysons your Lennox Lewises, this and that. You know, the big, big superstars of this game. Your Floyd Mayweathers, although none of them really done it you know? So I'm one of the very few that's actually been an undisputed champion in the sport."

STV Sport @STVSport Ahead of his world title defence against Jack Catterall, @joshtaylorbox1 spoke to @sheelaghmclaren about being undisputed world champion, and fighting in front of a home crowd. news.stv.tv/sport/undisput… Ahead of his world title defence against Jack Catterall, @joshtaylorbox1 spoke to @sheelaghmclaren about being undisputed world champion, and fighting in front of a home crowd. news.stv.tv/sport/undisput… https://t.co/3sDGHlzD3d

What Josh Taylor pointed out is not entirely true. Both Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis were undisputed champions at one point. However, it was before the 4 belt era. Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, is the only fighter on this list who never became an undisputed world champion.

Despite fighting in multiple weight classes over a long and illustrious career, Mayweather was never able to secure the title of Undisputed in any division.

Caledonia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @_Caledonia Scotsman Josh Taylor having been the first fighter from the UK to unify 4 belts to become the undisputed champion was never even nominated for SPOTY

Can anyone explain why his fights are not promoted Scotsman Josh Taylor having been the first fighter from the UK to unify 4 belts to become the undisputed champion was never even nominated for SPOTY Can anyone explain why his fights are not promoted https://t.co/UhhkBiUHmj

Taylor earned that title the hard way. He went through every tough opponent in his division and demolished them dominantly. He never backed down from a fight and took on anyone that was willing to fight him. Despite being an Undisputed World Champion, his fame has not spread as far and wide as some of the other boxers mentioned just yet.

Josh Taylor thinks Jack Catterall is not ready to fight him

The highly awaited 'The Gloves Are Off' episode between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall has been released in the build-up to their fight. While on the show, 'The Tartan Tornado' spoke about why Catterall is not ready to face him:

"He's gonna sit here and say that but he's got self doubts, I know he's got self doubts. He hasn't boxed anywhere near the level that I've boxed at. You haven't boxed anywhere near the level I've boxed at. You've not fought anybody at world level. You've probably not sparred anybody at world level recently. You're not sparring anybody at world level at the minute, I know that. So, yeah I don't think you're ready."

Taylor is one of the most experienced fighters in the division. It will be interesting to see how his skills and experience pay off against Jack Catterall. Catterall will look to capitalize on this once in a lifetime opportunity and shock the world with an upset.

