Jack Catterall slams the British Boxing Board of Control's ruling of Josh Taylor fight

In a recent post on Twitter, Jack Catterall expressed his dissatisfaction with the British Board of Control's ruling over his fight with Josh Taylor.

The man from Chorley recently suffered a controversial split-decision loss against Taylor where the majority of fans and boxing experts felt he won the bout.

Despite being a huge underdog, 'El Gato' produced a stunning performance when he outboxed 'The Tartan Tornado' on the backfoot using his speed and slickness. Not to mention, he landed a beautiful left hand that knocked Taylor down in the 8th round.

The bout was held in Taylor's backyard in Glasgow. However, it was the home fighter where many were not impressed with his performance, including his former trainer Shane McGuigan:

"Didn't think it was the same Josh Taylor that was in my gym. Honestly, it frustrates me to see him box like that. I know it's not even the weight, it's just simply the fact that he's trying to change his style. He's a high-paced pressure fighter that's fantastic on the inside. [Now], his hands is down by his chest, he was walking into punches and getting his head jabbed off. He needs to be better than that."

In any case, Victor Loughlin was the only judge to score Catterall as the winner with a narrow scorecard of 113-112. On the other hand, Howard Foster and Ian John-Lewis scored the bout to Taylor 113-112 and 114-111 respectively.

Jack Catterall is not satisfied with the British Board of Control's Decision

According to the ruling, John-Lewis had the most questionable scorecard and was called to appear in front of the board.

It is apparent that the British board had no issues with who the judge picked as the winner, rather the margin of his scorecard. As a result, John-Lewis was downgraded from A Star Class to A Class Official.

As for Catterall, his loss has not been overturned. Instead the board have requested the various sanctioning bodies to make him mandatory for a title shot.

Therefore, in spite of an extremely disputable decision on the night, Taylor remains undefeated.

'El Gato's response was short and sweet to this news:

"Not good enough"

However, there is a silver lining for Jack Catterall. ESPN has promoted the Chorley boxer above Josh Taylor in their rankings as the best light-welterweight in the world.

Even though the decision did not go his way, Catterall has vastly improved his stock as a fighter.

Edited by John Cunningham