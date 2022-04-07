Eddy Reynoso reveals who Canelo Alvarez could fight in September if Gennadiy Golovkin loses to Ryota Murata

Eddy Reynoso has revealed who Canelo Alvarez could face in September if Gennadiy Golovkin loses this weekend.

Both the Mexican superstar and 'GGG' currently have bouts booked. Alvarez is set to face WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol next month. Meanwhile, Golovkin is set to face WBA (Super) Middleweight Titleholder Ryota Murata this weekend in Japan.

The expectation is that if both men win their respective bouts, they'll meet in a trilogy bout in September. Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have fought twice previously in 2016 and 2017. While the first bout ended in a controversial split draw, the Mexican won their rematch via majority decision.

What will happen if Alvarez defeats Bivol, but Golovkin loses to Murata? Well, Eddy Reynoso gave the answer in an interview with ESPN Deportes.

According to Alvarez's manager and trainer, his trainee will fight the winner of Joe Smith Jr. vs. Artur Beterbiev. The two Light-Heavyweight Champions are set to fight in June and it appears that Alvarez would like to unify the 175-pound title.

Sharing Reynoso's revelation on Twitter, Michael Benson wrote:

"Canelo Alvarez's trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso has stated that if they get past Dmitry Bivol but Gennady Golovkin loses to Ryota Murata, then they will pursue a light-heavyweight undisputed fight with the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr in September. [@ESPNDeportes]"

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez's trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso has stated that if they get past Dmitry Bivol but Gennady Golovkin loses to Ryota Murata, then they will pursue a light-heavyweight undisputed fight with the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr in September. [ @ESPNDeportes Canelo Alvarez's trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso has stated that if they get past Dmitry Bivol but Gennady Golovkin loses to Ryota Murata, then they will pursue a light-heavyweight undisputed fight with the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr in September. [@ESPNDeportes]

Is Gennadiy Golovkin expected to lose to Ryota Murata this weekend?

With Eddy Reynoso's recent comments about Canelo Alvarez's future, it begs the question, just how likely is Gennadiy Golovkin to lose to Ryota Murata in Japan this weekend?

'GGG' is expected to add the WBA (Super) Middleweight Title to his trophy case this weekend. Most fans and pundits believe that the 39-year-old has the most pedigree and experience needed to secure victory in Japan. However, that doesn't mean that Murata doesn't have a chance to spring an upset.

Golovkin has come off three straight victories since his loss to Alvarez in 2018. Despite the winning streak, he has clearly slowed down a bit inside the boxing ring. Meanwhile, the Japanese fighter is coming off a tremendous victory over Steven Butler in December 2019.

The Olympic gold medalist has struggled a bit throughout his career to live up to the hype that he had when he became a professional boxer. However, he's continued to improve fight to fight and is getting acclimated in the pro ring. While he's coming off a nice victory and is a champion, he's still likely to be outgunned on Saturday.

However, if Murata springs an upset, the boxing world will be completely turned upside down.

Edited by Harvey Leonard