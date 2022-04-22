"We'll do this the right way" - Ricky Hatton assures he's prepared ahead of comeback fight

Ricky Hatton is assuring the public that he's taking his return to the ring seriously.

The British star is returning to boxing for the first time since his knockout loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko in November 2012. 'The Hitman' was advised to retire following the defeat as he'd suffered a lot of damage in his last few ring appearances. This includes a destructive knockout against Manny Pacquiao in 2009.

Now, after more than a decade away from the ring, Hatton is set to return against Marco Antonio Barrera in July for an exhibition boxing match. Ahead of his comeback bout, the 43-year-old is assuring the public that he's well-prepared for the contest.

In an op-ed for Metro, Hatton explained his comeback. He revealed that he's making the return for charity and a celebration for fans in the U.K. who have suffered over the last two years. Hatton also revealed that he's putting in the work for the exhibition contest, and he doesn't want to embarrass himself.

The Brit wrote:

"I think some of these sort of fights have not been done very well in the past. Evander Holyfield got put in a proper fight last year, that wasn’t good at all. We want to do it right. This is the first one to take place in Great Britain and we want to make sure the calibre and quality of it all is just right."

He added:

"I don’t want my fans going home thinking: ‘What the f**k was all that about?’ I have got a reputation for putting on a good show and I’m not going to ruin what I’ve built over the years by allowing this to become a shambles. Trust me, everyone is going to love this."

See Ricky Hatton's story for Metro below:

Ricky Hatton reveals his comeback fight will have no knockouts

In previous exhibition boxing matches, there has been no knockout clause. It appears Ricky Hatton vs. Marco Antonio Barrera will have the same.

The 2020 exhibition boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. notably had a no knockout clause to protect the two legends. However, the aforementioned Evander Holyfield bout against Vitor Belfort didn't, which led to 'The Real Deal' being knocked out early.

In his story for Metro, Hatton revealed that no knockouts will happen in his comeback bout. He wrote:

"The only thing me and Marco are worried about is not making the other one look an idiot. And that’s where the competitive side will come in. But there will be no cheap shots, no knockouts, we both have a perfect appreciation for what this is all about."

