"Three-time heavyweight champion" - Robert Garcia talks about why Anthony Joshua will beat Oleksandr Usyk 

Anthony Joshua’s trainer Robert Garcia believes that Joshua can become a three-time World Heavyweight Champion. Garcia has opined that Joshua has all the tools to beat Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch.

Garcia said:

"I see a different AJ now. The way he thinks, talks. He fought the wrong fight last time but that's the past. Come August 20 we will do whatever it takes to win those titles back. I know he can do it. He’s the bigger man, the stronger man, he has got the reach advantage so we are going to take advantage of all that. Come that day, I think without a doubt we are going to have a three-time heavyweight champion of the world."

Ahead of the first fight, many believed that Anthony Joshua would be far too big for Usyk. Usyk was a former cruiserweight, whereas Joshua has fought at heavyweight his entire career. Joshua stands at 6’6, 3 inches taller than Usyk who is 6’3. In the first fight, Joshua weighed 240lbs while Usyk weighed 221lbs.

It however did not come down to size, as Usyk was able to outbox Joshua over 12 rounds. Joshua was unable to use his size to his advantage, and trainer Robert Garcia is keen to make sure that is not the case in the rematch.

Anthony Joshua could be Robert Garcia’s first heavyweight champion

Becoming the three-time heavyweight champion of the world is not just a personal goal for Anthony Joshua. Trainer Robert Garcia shares the same ambition as he hopes he can train a boxer to heavyweight glory.

Garcia said:

“It motivates me to do much more and put more in training camp. I know how much he wants it, and that motivates me also. I want my first heavyweight champion of the world. I have had fourteen world champions, he will be my 15th but he will be my first heavyweight champion of the world that’s big for me too.”

Watch the full press conference here:

Although Garcia has trained many world champions, the heavyweight division is often seen as paramount in boxing. Heavyweight boxers usually carry the most power and sell the most tickets.

Robert Garcia believes that his relationship with Anthony Joshua could lead the pair to the top of boxing.

