"Great to work & mix it with the champ" - Rocky Fielding on training with Tyson Fury

Rocky Fielding has been seen training with Tyson Fury. 'Rocky from Stocky' recently posted a picture of the two British fighters sparring on Twitter.

Fielding took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his training session with 'The Gypsy King'. Alongside the picture, he posted a caption where he revealed that he's going to be announcing some fight news very soon.

The caption read as follows:

"Great to work & mix it with the champ [Tyson Fury] Fight News Coming"

Rocky Fielding @Rocky87Fielding



Fight News Coming 🏼 Great to work & mix it with the champ @Tyson_Fury Fight News Coming Great to work & mix it with the champ @Tyson_Fury Fight News Coming 👊🏼💥 https://t.co/RXyL5E9yDX

Fielding is likely hoping that the adage "iron sharpens iron" bears fruit.

Fury is currently one of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing and is the current WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion. His last trip to the squared circle was an 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder in October 2021, in a bout hailed as the best of the year.

While Fielding is currently awaiting his next assignment, 'The Gypsy King' already has his. He's expected to face Dilian Whyte in a heavyweight grudge match later this year in the U.K.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting



mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/t… Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte venue 'agreed' ahead of huge heavyweight clash Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte venue 'agreed' ahead of huge heavyweight clashmirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/t… https://t.co/PN380pB5l8

Rocky Fielding has been undefeated since his loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2018

While Rocky Fielding currently sports a 29-2 professional record and is a former WBA (Regular) Super Middleweight Champion, most fans know him from his 2018 showdown with Canelo Alvarez.

Fielding was a massive underdog heading into the bout, which went about as expected. The Mexican superstar dominated the Liverpool-native, knocking him down in all of the first three rounds. The third round was the last, as Alvarez claimed victory via TKO.

Fielding has since rebounded and gotten back on the winning track. The Brit took a year off after the loss to Alvarez and returned in 2019 to defeat Abdallah Paziwapazi via a second-round knockout. Following that victory, he once again went on hiatus, not returning to the ring until November 2021.

Fielding faced Emmanuel Danso in his comeback bout and once again secured a second-round TKO victory. The win was his second since his loss to Alvarez and it put him right back into title contention at 168 lbs.

As of now, Fielding's next opponent and date is yet to be confirmed. However, fans of the British brawler can expect his return to the ring to be announced in the days to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik