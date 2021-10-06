Watch: When Canelo Alvarez dominated Rocky Fielding after knocking him down four times in three rounds

Canelo Alvarez has proved time and time again that he's boxing's biggest pay-per-view draw for a reason.

The Mexican's combinations, slick defense and speed make up the perfect package to be a nightmare for anyone inside the squared circle. Such a fate awaited Rocky Fielding on December 15th, 2018, when he faced Canelo Alvarez at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Watch the full fight between Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding below:

The Englishman came in with an impressive 27-1 record before facing Canelo Alvarez, but suffered a fairly-quick TKO loss to the current super middleweight champ. In just the first round, the differences in power and skill were obvious between the two boxers.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 🖼️ First look at the poster for Canelo Alvarez v Rocky Fielding. 🖼️ First look at the poster for Canelo Alvarez v Rocky Fielding. https://t.co/1WW33iY6GV

Alvarez landed a huge left hook to Fielding's body, knocking him down in the first round.

Fielding failed to stay off the ropes in the second round, owing to Canelo's ring-cutting skills and footwork. The Englishman succumbed to another hard-body shot, knocking him down for the second time in the fight.

The third round saw the Mexican secure two more takedowns after he landed hard shots on Fielding, eventually forcing the referee to intervene and stop the contest.

Stoppage in round 3️⃣Canelo Alvarez became a three-weight world champion last night as he stopped Rocky Fielding inside three rounds 🏆🇲🇽 Knockdown in round 1️⃣

Knockdown in round 2️⃣

Knockdown in round 3️⃣

Stoppage in round 3️⃣Canelo Alvarez became a three-weight world champion last night as he stopped Rocky Fielding inside three rounds 🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/kQhougio62

Canelo won the WBA (Regular) super middleweight title from Fielding and increased his record to 51-1-2 in pro boxing.

Canelo Alvarez stated that the fight with Caleb Plant is personal

Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez are waiting anxiously to face each other on November 6. However, the story of the highly anticipated fight is notably different to other fights Alvarez has been in.

In a media scrum, Canelo Alvarez stated that this was the first time things have been personal for him and his opponent. He said:

"Nobody. Never in my life. So a little bit different but no trouble. It is [the most personal fight of his career]."

Watch the video below:

The beef stems from Alvarez and Plant's faceoff where things became physical. After a verbal spat, Canelo pushed Plant back after he reportedly spoke ill of Alvarez's mother. 'Sweethands' retaliated, igniting a brawl that was immediately put out by members of both fighters' teams.

Watch the heated face-off below:

SportingMatrix @Sporting_Matrix Things got heated between Canelo and Plant at the face-off! 😳 Things got heated between Canelo and Plant at the face-off! 😳 https://t.co/z10OSMatnw

