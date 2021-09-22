"That's why I pushed him" - Canelo Alvarez explains what set him off during staredown with Caleb Plant

Saul Canelo Alvarez broke his silence after getting into a scuffle with Caleb Plant during a staredown. The Mexican superstar revealed what Plant told him during the face-off and why he was agitated.

Canelo spoke with ESPN's Marc Raimondi to explain his actions moments after the altercation. The 31-year-old megastar said:

"What happened was he started talking a lot of things and I didn't answer. And then the bad thing he said was, 'You motherf***er!' You can say what you want to me, but not to my mother. My mother is not here. Nothing to do here. So that's why I pushed him and then he came back with a left hook."

Watch Canelo Alvarez explain why he pushed Caleb Plant below:

According to Canelo, talking trash is completely acceptable, but invoking his mother's name crosses the line. For that reason, the super-middleweight world champ shoved Caleb Plant, who retaliated by swinging with a left hook.

Canelo also posted a video of the scuffle on social media shortly after the incident. In an apparent message to Plant, the Mexican took to Twitter and wrote, "Don't talk about my mom."

The dust-up left a cut just below Plant's right eye. Fortunately, Plant's manager Luis DeCubas Jr. told ESPN that 'Sweet Hands' won't need stitches as the cut was minor. He also said the scratch was caused by Plant's sunglasses and not Canelo's hand.

Caleb Plant denies talking trash to Canelo Alvarez's mom

Caleb Plant dismissed Canelo Alvarez's claims that he went below the belt by talking smack about his rival's mother. According to 'Sweet Hands,' insulting his opponents' family members is something he never does. The 29-year-old took to Twitter to issue a statement after his altercation with Canelo.

"You’ll never hear me talk about someone’s mother, kids or wife," Plant wrote. "When men go off to war they leave the women and children at home."

Canelo and Plant will get the opportunity to finally settle their differences in the boxing ring in six weeks. The star pugilists will collide in a super-middleweight unification bout on November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

