"Glasses scratched his face" - Caleb Plant's manager issues statement saying it was Plant's glasses and not Canelo's hands that cut Plant's face

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant recently came to blows at a press conference in Los Angeles. Plant suffered a cut on his face after the scuffle.

According to Mike Coppinger, Plant's manager Luis DeCubas Jr. told ESPN that the cut wasn't severe and that the boxer was fine. According to DeCubas Jr., the cut was a surface scratch as a result of Plant's glasses damaging his face.

"Caleb Plant’s manager, Luis DeCubas Jr., tells ESPN that Plant’s cut is minor and he’s sparring Thursday. 'No punches landed in the scuffle; Caleb’s glasses scratched his face which caused a slight scratch. No stitches, no butterflies, no nothing... He’s good to go,'” Mike Coppinger wrote on Twitter.

DeCubas also confirmed that the rivalry between the two men was indeed personal after the chaotic press conference. Canelo Alvarez shoved Plant. In response, Plant attempted to slap Canelo. The Mexican dodged Plant's attempt with relative ease and landed a counter.

Dana White blasts Showtime for allowing Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant to trade punches at press conference

Dana White was not amused by the altercation between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant.

UFC president Dana White has criticized Showtime for allowing Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant to throw hands at each other during the press conference. White questioned the lack of security during the face-off. He called it a 'dumb' move by Showtime.

"How long have you been in the business that you would let two fighters go up to each other face-to-face without somebody there to try to [keep them from fighting]. And then, when it breaks out, there’s like two women that are there before there’s a man anywhere near it. You couldn’t be f*cking dumber than what they did today, risk a massive fight with one of the biggest stars in the sport, by not having the fighters safe,” White said at the post-fight press conference for the Contender Series.

Check out the incident between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant below:

