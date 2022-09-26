Boxing News Round-Up: Floyd Mayweather KOs Asakura, NASCAR driver tagged as "Mike Tyson" for throwing punches, Joyce calls out Usyk, Fury vs. Joshua update

Floyd Mayweather knocking out Mikuru Asakura, a NASCAR driver being tagged as "Mike Tyson" for throwing punches, Joe Joyce calling out Oleksandr Usyk and an update regarding the highly anticipated clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have made it to today's SportsKeeda Boxing News Round-Up.

With that said, welcome to the daily dose of SportsKeeda Boxing News Round-Up where we take a look at the latest happenings in the world of boxing. Let's get started.

#4. Floyd Mayweather knocks out Mikuru Asakura

Floyd Mayweather returned to the boxing ring last night for an exhibition bout against Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura. This was his second exhibition bout of the year, having already fought Don Moore earlier this year.

Floyd Mayweather wasn't really tested in the bout. As one would expect, he got the job done rather easily and secured an emphatic second-round knockout victory.

Watch Floyd Mayweather knock out Mikuru Asakura below:

Following his victory over Asakura, Floyd Mayweather can now shift his attention to an exhibition bout against YouTuber Deji in November, which is set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

#3. NASCAR driver tagged as "Mike Tyson" for throwing punches

A scruffle recently broke out between two NASCAR drivers. In a video that went viral recently, Andrew Grady was seen punching Davey Callihan on the race track repeatedly through the car's open window before being separated by one of his teammates.

As revealed by Andrew Grady, he tried to confront Davey Callihan but as the latter flipped him off, Grady started to "Mike Tyson his head" by punching him through the open window.

Take a look at the video below:

No Jumper @nojumper Andrew Grady says # Davey Callihan flipped him off when he went to talk, so he decided to 'Mike Tyson his head.’ Andrew Grady says # Davey Callihan flipped him off when he went to talk, so he decided to 'Mike Tyson his head.’ https://t.co/xX9ezhlRUH

#2. Joe Joyce calls out Oleksandr Usyk

Joe Joyce put the entire heavyweight division, especially Oleksandr Usyk, on notice following his win over Joseph Parker this weekend. 'Juggernaut' won the vacant WBO Interim Heavyweight Championship with an emphatic knockout victory over Parker.

Joe Joyce was in control of the fight from the start and eventually ended up knocking out Joseph Parker in the 11th round of the fight. Following his win, 'Juggernaut' was quick to call Oleksandr Usyk for a potential shot at the Unified Heavyweight Championship by saying:

"Usyk, I'm very feel, let's get it on."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Joe Joyce has called out Oleksandr Usyk for a shot at his WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world titles: "Usyk, I'm very feel, let's get it on." Joe Joyce has called out Oleksandr Usyk for a shot at his WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world titles: "Usyk, I'm very feel, let's get it on."

#1. Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua update

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding a potential fight against Anthony Joshua. Following Joshua's recent defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in August 2022, it looked like 'The Gypsy King' would take on the Ukrainian for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship, however, Fury was pretty adamant in making a fight with 'AJ' happen instead.

While Anthony Joshua seemingly agreed to the terms of the fight, it looks like the contracts haven't been signed just yet. Moreover, according to Tyson Fury, the fight just might not end up happening after all.

Take a look at what Tyson Fury said below:

