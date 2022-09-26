Who won the boxing matches last night? 

Boxing fans were highly entertained last night as the sport saw arguably its biggest star, Floyd Mayweather, return to the boxing ring again for an exhibition bout against Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura.

It was Floyd Mayweather's second exhibition fight of the year. The fight turned out as expected. 'Money' got the job done in the second round.

There were two other major boxing events, as Joe Joyce took on Joseph Parker for the Interim WBO Heavyweight Championship. 'Juggernaut' showed off his boxing prowess with a statement victory over the New Zealander.

Joe Joyce was in control of the fight from the start and eventually secured an emphatic knockout victory in the 11th round of the fight. By doing so, he has secured a potential shot at pound-for-pound king Oleksandr Usyk.

Maxi Hughes also defended his IBO World Lightweight title against Kid Galahad. The bout turned out to be immensely close as two counter-punchers went at it for the full twelve-rounds. However, Hughes walked away with a scrappy decision victory as the scorecards read 114-114, 116-111, 114-113 in his favor.

Joe Joyce has put the whole heavyweight division on notice

Just fifteen bouts into his professional career, Joe Joyce has seemingly established himself as one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division. Following his win over Joseph Parker, 'Juggernaut' is eyeing a shot at the division's kingpin Oleksandr Usyk.

While Oleksandr Usyk initially wanted to fight Tyson Fury for the Undisputed Championship, the bout has looked unlikely at the moment. 'The Gypsy King' looks set to take on Anthony Joshua later this year in December.

Joe Joyce called out the Ukrainian following his win over Joseph Parker:

"Usyk... let's get it on."

It remains to be seen as to whether or not Joe Joyce gets a shot at Oleksandr Usyk straight away or if he'll have to wait his turn and defeat elite contenders in the meantime.

One thing is for sure, the heavyweight division looks stacked at the moment. Alongside Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, we have Joe Joyce. Deontay Wilder is making a comeback against Robert Helenius soon. Let's all remember that 'The Bronze Bomber' has not been defeated by anybody whose name is not Tyson Fury.

