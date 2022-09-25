How much money did Joe Joyce earn by knocking out Joseph Parker? 

Joe Joyce has made his case clear for a potential title shot against Oleksandr Usyk following his win over Joseph Parker last night. In doing so, Joyce also grabbed the biggest paycheck of his boxing career.

The undefeated heavyweight is set to receive an estimated $2.8 million as per SportsZion. On the flipside. Parker was paid a bit more in his losing effort and walked away with roughly $3.2 million.

In what proved to be an exciting fight, Joyce had his foot on the pedal from start to finish. He looked very good from the start and established his dominance early on, which eventually led to an 11th round finish.

While Joseph Parker had his moments in the fight, it wasn't enough to hand 'Juggernaut' his first professional defeat. It is worth noting that this was the first time in 32 fights that someone knocked down the New Zealander.

What's next for Joe Joyce?

Following his win over Joseph Parker, Joe Joyce finds himself in an interesting position. Joyce is the new Interim WBO Heavyweight Champion and could potentially challenge for a title shot against Oleksandr Usyk.

Interestingly, it looks like Joyce is already eyeing a fight against Usyk. Following his win over Parker, Joyce called out the Ukrainian:

"Usyk, I'm very feel, let's get it on."

Oleksandr Usyk is coming off an impressive victory over Anthony Joshua in their highly anticipated rematch.

It is worth noting that Usyk wants to face either Tyson Fury for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship matchup or Deontay Wilder next. However, he hasn't found his next opponent just yet as Fury wants to face Anthony Joshua next and the fight is seemingly confirmed for December 3 with just an official announcement yet to be made.

On the flipside, Deontay Wilder has a fight scheduled for October. Wilder will be returning to face his former sparring partner Robert Helenius and has teased a potential fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. next. That said, a matchup against Oleksandr Usyk looks unlikely and as things stand, Joe Joyce could be the one to get the title shot next.

