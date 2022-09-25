"Slow motion wrecking ball"- Lyndon Arthur, Nathan Gorman and others react to Joe Joyce knocking out Joseph Parker

Joe Joyce took on Joseph Parker this past Saturday night in a highly anticipated heavyweight matchup. The fight was pivotal for both fighters as the Interim WBO Heavyweight Championship was on the line.

However, the fight turned out to be rather one-sided as Joyce pieced Parker up for 11 rounds before knocking him out. It is worth noting that the latter had never been stopped in his career before, even by the likes of Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, who went the distance with the New Zealander.

With that said, let's take a look at some of the Twitter reactions following Joyce's emphatic victory over Parker:

"Convinced Joyce could be a test dummy for baseball bats and would be ok"

"Joe Joyce KNOCKS OUT Joseph Parker in round 11. Utterly relentless performance from Joyce - what a chin and what an engine, all too much for Parker in the end. Joyce now has the WBO 'interim' belt and is very well placed for a world title shot in 2023."

"Joe Joyce is a slow motion wrecking ball! Joe Parker is a warrior! Here is the end of"

"Joyce vs wilder"

Tyson Fury suggests Joseph Parker should take some time off following his loss to Joe Joyce

Tyson Fury was in attendance at the AO Arena to watch the Interim WBO Heavyweight Championship bout between Parker and Joyce. It is worth noting that the New Zealander has a very close relationship with 'The Gypsy King' and the two have often been seen training together as well.

Tyson Fury spoke about Joseph Parker's loss during an interview with BT Sport Boxing. While it was definitely a hard sight to watch Tyson Fury, 'The Gypsy King' has suggested that Parker should take some time off to rest well with his family. He said:

"I think he needs a good long rest now after a hard battle like that, a couple beers. Go on spend some time with his family and kids and enjoy his great fight what he's just done and spend a few quid and get back to training in a few months maybe next year."

Watch Fury's interview below:

