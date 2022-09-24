Is there a boxing match tonight?

There are multiple big boxing matches happening later tonight.

Arguably the biggest matchup of the day is the heavyweight clash between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker. Both men are near the top of the division, and the winner could possibly claim a title shot by winning the headliner.

Given the current state of the division, with Anthony Joshua possibly challenging Tyson Fury, there's no clear challenger for Oleksandr Usyk at the moment. The winner of Joyce vs. Parker could be that challenger. The two are set to collide tonight on BT Sport Box Office.

However, that heavyweight clash is far from the only big matchup happening this weekend. Another bout going down in the U.K. is the all-action showdown between Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad. The two will headline a DAZN card in the battle for IBO World Lightweight Gold.

For his part, Hughes is riding a six-fight winning streak and captured the lightweight title last September in a win over Jovanni Straffon. Meanwhile, Galahad is coming off a knockout loss to Kiko Martinez last November.

One of the baddest women on the planet, Amanda Serrano, returns tonight. 'The Real Deal' is promoted by Jake Paul and is fresh off her 'Fight of the Year' contender loss against Katie Taylor earlier this year.

Standing in Serrano's way is the undefeated Sarah Mahfoud. The winner of tonight's ESPN headliner will become the Unified World Featherweight Champion and one of the top pound-for-pound female boxers on the planet.

Who is expected to win tonight's boxing matches?

A lot of the big boxing matches later tonight are expected to be competitive and have close betting lines.

The heavyweight clash between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker is considered the best fight of the weekend, and for good reason. Both men are coming into the matchup with a lot of momentum and seem extremely confident of securing a finish.

The betting odds in the matchup reflect the close nature of the bout. Currently, according to MGM, the undefeated Joyce is the -175 favorite. Meanwhile, the former champion sits as a +160 underdog.

Other important boxing matchups this evening aren't as close, but the showdown between Hughes and Galahad is somewhat even. Despite coming in with a strong win streak, champion Hughes is the +175 underdog, while the challenger is the -200 favorite.

Lastly, Amanda Serrano is a heavy favorite to win the title unification bout. She enters the matchup a -1600 favorite, while Mahfoud is a +900 underdog.

