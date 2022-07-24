"I would go to Ireland" - Amanda Serrano discusses possible rematch against Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano would be willing to go to Ireland to fight Katie Taylor again.

'The Real Deal' and 'KT' first faced off in April of this year on DAZN. Heading into the contest, it was seen as the biggest women's boxing match ever. The pair headlined a card at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The bout lived up to the hype, as Serrano and Taylor traded blows for 10 action-packed rounds. At the end of the contest, the latter claimed victory by split-decision.

Following the bout, it was assumed that there would be an immediate rematch. Instead, Serrano decided to venture back down in weight, rather than take the rematch.

She's currently set to face Brenda Carabajal on the undercard of Jake Paul's return against Hasim Rahman Jr. next month. Despite not getting an immediate rematch with Taylor, Serrano is still interested in running it back.

The 33-year-old discussed a possible rematch with Taylor in an interview with BoxingScene. There, Serrano revealed that she's willing to let 'KT' have the fight on home soil in order to make it happen. She stated:

“I would go to Ireland. It doesn’t matter where they wanna fight. But right now, I just need to defend my titles. Katie’s a warrior. She never backed down from any competition or anything. So, I think she wants the rematch."

She added:

"We want the rematch, and I think it’s a great matchup because we put on a hell of a show. We showed that both of us can fight. We put butts in seats at The Garden. We sold it out. So, it was an exciting fight.”

See Serrano's interview below:

Amanda Serrano believes she defeated Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano believes she deserved the victory in April against Katie Taylor.

The headlining bout was a razor-thin fight, with both women having a lot of success. At the end of the 10th round, 'KT' claimed the win by split-decision, as one judge gave the bout to 'The Real Deal'.

In an interview with BoxingScene, Serrano discussed the scoring of the contest. The 33-year-old stated that she believes she deserved the win in their April showdown.

In the interview, she stated:

“I scored it 96-94. I think I was more aggressive. I kept coming forward. In that fight, Katie Taylor never hurt me. There was a couple times I hurt Katie Taylor. But, you know, it’s not Katie Taylor’s fault. It’s the judges.

