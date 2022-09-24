Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Crackstream, Reddit and buffstream alternatives: How to legally watch the event

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker are set to take center stage at the AO Arena in Manchester later tonight. The bout will see the vacant WBO Interim Heavyweight Title put on the line and the winner can take a step forward in the right to challenge Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the WBO Heavyweight Title.

Joe Joyce will enter the fight with an undefeated record of 14-0 (13 KOs). He also holds the WBO International, WBC Silver, and Commonwealth Heavyweight titles. 'Juggernaut's' last fight was against Christian Hammer, which saw him win via fourth-round stoppage.

On the flipside, Joseph Parker is entering the bout with a record of 30-2 (21 KOs). The Kiwi is on a six-fight win streak and will be looking to re-establish his name as one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division.

With that said, it will be interesting to see who gets their hands on the WBO Interim Heavyweight title when the two finally square off inside the boxing ring later tonight.

How to watch the Joe Joyce vs. Jospeh Parker event?

The Joyce vs. Parker event will be aired live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and ESPN+ in the U.S. Fans from the United Kingdom can head over to BT Sport Box Office to purchase the pay-per-view (PPV), which will cost £19.95.

On the flipside, fans from the United States will not need to purchase the PPV and can watch the event live from their regular ESPN+ subscription.

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker full card

Apart from the highly anticipated Joyce vs. Parker fight, the event will also see a number of other exciting fights take place. Amanda Serrano will return to the boxing ring to defend her Unified Featherweight titles against Sarah Mahfoud. That said, let's take a look at the full card below:

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker for the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title

Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace; Super featherweight

Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi; Welterweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF, WBC and WBO women's world featherweight titles

Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley; Middleweight

Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini; Featherweight

Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio; Super middleweight

James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jr.; Middleweight

Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas; Lightweight

Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace; Super lightweight

Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic; Cruiserweight

