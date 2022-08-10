Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker tickets are now on sale: Here is how to buy them

Tickets for the heavyweight bout between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker have gone on sale. The bout will take place on the 24th of September at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Tickets are available here. The cheapest tickets available in the arena were originally priced at £40, but those tickets have since sold out. At the time of writing, the cheapest tickets can be bought for £64.40 — the most expensive are £650.

The AO Arena is one of the biggest in the United Kingdom. The likes of Mike Tyson, Naseem Hamed, and Ricky Hatton have headlined the venue in the past.

Joyce and Parker were originally scheduled to fight in July 2022, but the bout was postponed after Parker pulled out due to his trainer's wife entering labor during fight week. ‘The Juggernaut’ still fought on the original date and knocked out short-notice opponent Christian Hammer.

After the initial postponement, it looked like the fight would never happen. Joseph Parker signed to Ben Shalom and Sky Sports, a rival promoter of Joyce’s manager, Frank Warren, and BT Sports. Warren would accuse Parker and his team of ducking the fight and heavily criticized them in media interviews.

Rarely are fights made between two fighters from BT Sports and Sky Sports, the biggest sports broadcasting networks in the UK. However, Sky Sports entered a new era of boxing after Eddie Hearn left for DAZN and Ben Shalom was appointed as his replacement.

The fight will take place on BT Sport Box Office, and Shalom may let his fighters fight on other networks in the future.

Joe Joyce or Joseph Parker would be in a great position following a win

The WBO ranks Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker as the No.1 and No.2-ranked heavyweights ahead of their bout.

Joyce has long been the WBO Mandatory Challenger, but he could possibly lose the position if he faces defeat to Parker. Winning the bout would put either fighter in a great position to challenge for the WBO world heavyweight championship, which Oleksander Usyk and Anthony Joshua will contend for the belt on August 20.

Watch Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker clash in the video bleow:

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder may both return to boxing, so the heavyweight landscape is looking rather exciting. As such, the winner of the bout will have options and could be involved in a super-fight next time out.

