Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer: Time, date, venue, and how to watch the fight live

Joe Joyce is set to make his return to the ring on July 2 against German heavyweight Christian Hammer. The fight will take place at Wembley Arena in the United Kingdom.

The fight will be shown on BT Sports in the United Kingdom, and the broadcast will begin at 19:00 local time. In the United States, ESPN+ have the rights to the bout and will begin broadcasting at 2:30 ET.

Originally, Joe Joyce was supposed to face Joseph Parker on the same date. Parker then pulled out of the fight citing that his trainer's wife is likely entering labor during fight week. Christian Hammer has been brought in as a somewhat late replacement.

Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer

Joe ‘The Juggernaut' Joyce (13-0) will enter the bout as the overwhelming favorite. Joyce has stopped 12 of his 13 opponents. Joyce’s resume includes victories over current WBA (Regular) World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Dubois, Carlos Takam and Bryant Jennings.

In his last outing, Joyce stopped former world title contender Carlos Takam in the sixth round. Joyce may not be the quickest fighter, but he is relentless in the ring. As such, he has stopped all of his opponents except Bryant Jennings.

Watch Joe Joyce knock out Carlos Takam:

In the other corner will be Christian Hammer (26-9-0). Hammer is often used as a measuring stick for fighters as his only losses have been to fighters on the fringes of the world level.

Only four of his defeats have come before the distance. The four men who have stopped him are Tyson Fury, Hughie Fury , Mariusz Wach, and his first fight against Robert Gregor. Hammer has gone the distance with Luiz Ortiz, Alexander Povetkin and Tony Yoka.

Hammer is coming off a stoppage victory over Drazan Zanjanin in his native Germany.

Elsewhere on the card, Jason ’The Iceman’ Cunningham (31-6) will face Zolani ‘Last Born’ Tete (29-4) for the Commonwealth Super Bantamweight Championship. Cunningham has won his last seven bouts after a unanimous decision defeat to Michael Conlan.

Light heavyweight Callum ’The One’ Johnson (20-1) is also in action. Johnson is the only man to put WBC, WBO, and IBF Light Heavyweight Champion Artur Beterbiev on the canvas. ‘The One’ will face Igor Mikhalkin (24-3).

