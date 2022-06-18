Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer date and undercard fights announced

Joe Joyce and Christian Hammer will finally meet in the ring for a heavyweight showdown on July 2, 2022, at the Wembley Arena in London, England.

Joyce has been unable to return to the ring since July of last year due to a broken wrist following his win over Carlos Takam, but the 13-0 (12 KOs) fighter is on the mend and ready to make a return.

Frank Warren stated:

"The most important thing is to get Joe active and confident again after injury. Christian Hammer is an experienced campaigner who will provide a decent test and give him a good fight, but obviously we expect Joe to come through it successfully and then start preparing for a bigger showdown later this year."

Fighting on the undercard is a bout between former world champion Zolani Tete and Jason Cunningham. The two will fight for the IBF International and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight Titles. Also added to the card is Callum Johnson vs. Igor Mikhalkin for the WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Title. Nathan Heaney will also be defending his IBO International Middleweight Championship.

Joe Joyce's best knockouts

Joe Joyce, also known as 'Juggernaut', has knocked out 12 of his 13 opponents. Some of his best knockouts are against Alexander Ustinov, Michael Wallisch, Tago Kiladze, and Bermane Stiverne.

Joyce met Ustinov in the ring in 2019. By the third round, Joyce pieced together combos and landed a left hand on Ustinov's chin which ended the fight.

Wallisch and Joyce fought in 2020 where a big body shot dropped Wallisch for the first time. Right after, he was dropped again, and then a third body shot dropped him for a third time before the referee stopped the match.

'Juggernaut' and Kiladze met in 2018. Joyce started out strong in the first round, pushing Kiladze around and dropped him halfway through the first round. This was only Joyce's fifth fight and he earned a first-round stoppage.

In 2019, Stiverne and Joyce met in the ring. Joyce stumbled Stiverne with multple head and body shots against the ropes before landing a nasty right hand that sent Stiverne crumbling to the canvas.

Joyce will look to knockout his opponent in July to push his number of knockouts to a lucky number 13.

