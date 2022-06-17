"I can bang as well" - Joe Joyce confident he could beat Tyson Fury

Joe Joyce believes he has what it takes to defeat Tyson Fury should they face each other inside the squared circle.

'The Juggernaut' and 'The Gypsy King' recently teased a potential heavyweight clash on social media despite the latter's repeated and adament claims that he is retiring from professional boxing.

But if ever the fight pushes through, Joyce, WBO's No.1 and WBC's No.2 ranked heavyweight in the world, is optimistic that he can give his former sparring partner a tough time.

In an interview with iFL TV, the 36-year-old claimed he has attributes that can shock the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

"I’ve got a lot of attributes that would cause him a lot of trouble. I think for the boxing fans, the global fans, I think it'll be a great fight in the history of boxing so hopefully, that gets made."

When asked how he would defeat a fighter of Fury's caliber, he answered:

"From sparring him, I’m not going to give everything away. We both got a decent engine, decent power, and skills. I’ve got Salas on my side. He’ll devise a plan to beat him. He’s going to have to staple me to the floor and knock me out, but it’s going to be a tough task because I’m going to be with him until the end. I’ve got my own skills, my endurance, my chin and I can bang as well. So I think it’s going to be a great fight."

Joyce once helped his compatriot prepare for his fight against Deontay Wilder. The Londoner reportedly sparred 30 rounds with Fury at Big Bear in California ahead of the champ's first meeting with Wilder in 2018.

Watch Joe Joyce's full interview with iFL TV below:

Joe Joyce not buying Tyson Fury's retirement claim

Tyson Fury claimed that he was hanging up his gloves after knocking out Dillian Whyte in April to keep his unblemished record and retain his WBC title. But Joe Joyce isn't convinced that his former sparring partner will walk away from the sport for good.

In the same interview, Joyce said he believes Fury is just waiting for the result of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

"I'm not convinced [that Fury is retiring]. He's spending time with his family waiting around what will happen with the Usyk-Joshu rematch and then, you know, he's still a young man... He's staying in good shape and I wouldnt be surprised if I see him again [inside the ring]."

Fury is reportedly in talks to face the winner of Usyk-Joshua II for the Undisputed Heavyweight Title. However, the Manchester native has vehemently denied the rumors.

Usyk currently holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight straps.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far