"I will give it ya" - Joe Joyce and Tyson Fury tease a potential fight 

Tyson Fury is currently in "retirement," but that hasn't stopped 'The Gyspy King' from going after Joe Joyce on social media.

The WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion was last seen in action in April at Wembley Stadium. Fury dominated Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans in another defense of his heavyweight throne. He wound up winning the bout via a sixth-round knockout.

Following the contest, the 33-year-old announced his retirement. Despite that, rumors surrounding his eventual return have been making the rounds. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and more have all been linked to potential fights with Fury.

Fans can now add another heavyweight contender to the list linked to a fight with Fury. On the Unibet Lowdown podcast, Joyce discussed a possible fight with the heavyweight champion. There, 'Juggernaut' noted that his gameplan would be to wear down Fury and finish him.

Fury responded to the video on Instagram, stating that the only way someone could defeat him was with a bat while he was sleeping. In response, Joyce stated that he thought the 33-year-old was retired, and if not, they could fight.

See the exchange between Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce on Instagram today… Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce on Instagram today… https://t.co/X6kYzuYCbs

Bob Arum claims that Tyson Fury will unretire

Ever since Tyson Fury retired from the ring following his win over Dillian Whyte, nobody has been convinced that he's retired for good. One of the more influential people in the boxing world who feels the same way is the heavyweight champion's own promoter, Bob Arum.

'The Gypsy King' retired from the sport of boxing following his win over 'The Body Snatcher' in April. However, he almost immediately began promoting a fight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. That sort of bait and switch led many to believe that Fury isn't done in combat sports.

The list of people who don't believe Fury is done in the boxing ring includes Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and his own father. We can now add Bob Arum, the head of Top Rank, to that list. As reported by TalkSport's Michael Benson, the promoter believes Fury will unretire soon.

As quoted by Benson, the head of Top Rank stated:

"Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire."

Check out Michael Benson's tweet about Bob Arum below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum: "Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire." [@FightNews] Bob Arum: "Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire." [@FightNews]

With Fury's comments on Joe Joyce and his own promoter stating that he will return, it's safe to say 'The Gypsy King' isn't done in the boxing ring.

