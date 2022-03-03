Tyson Fury's 5 Greatest Wins

Tyson Fury is arguably the greatest heavyweight of his generation. 'The Gypsy King' has shocked the boxing world time and time again. From making one of the most dramatic career comebacks several years ago to slaying two of the most feared heavyweight kingpins of his era, Fury's accomplishments are absolute and undisputed.

The Manchester-born fighter, while not known for having dynamite power, is still able to produce stunning knockout victories. Possessing a lion's heart and an unbreakable will, no fighter has been able to stop 'The Gypsy King'.

Fury has won his greatest victories by pulling himself off the canvas. He is often a frustrating puzzle that his opponents always struggle to solve. A big man who's light on the feet and wields an absurdly long reach, the current WBC Heavyweight Champion displays one of the strangest fighting styles heavyweight boxing has ever seen.

On April 23rd, 2022, Tyson Fury will look to defend his title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. Before that, let's take a look at 5 of his greatest wins.

#5. Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora II

Derek Chisora vs. Tyson Fury - Eliminator for the WBO World Heavyweight Championship

In 2014, a year before he would become the king of heavyweight boxing, Tyson Fury battled Derek Chisora for a second time. 'The Gypsy King' had defeated 'Del Boy' once before by unanimous decision back in 2011.

Fury controlled the majority of the bout by fighting on his backfoot and peppering Chisora with jabs and straights. 'Del Boy' chased his taller and rangier opponent, but failed to land many meaningful shots of his own in the process. Whenever Chisora did manage to close the distance, Fury showcased a brilliant inside game by digging into his opponent's midsection and landing crisp uppercuts.

By the end of the tenth round, Chisora's corner had seen enough and stopped the fight. Fury's two victories over 'Del Boy' have aged well as Chisora has gone on to have highly-acclaimed battles with Dillian Whyte. He has also defeated the likes of Malik Scott, Carlos Takam, and David Price.

#4. Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin

Tyson Fury making his entrance for his fight with Otto Wallin

In 2019, 'The Gypsy King' took on undefeated Swede Otto Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

During the buildup to the fight, many fans didn't take Wallin seriously. They viewed him as a simple warmup Fury would walk all over in order to finally secure his long-awaited rematch with Deontay Wilder.

In a shocking turn of events, not only did the ultra-confident Swede take the fight to Fury, he left the British fighter's face a bloody mess.

Wallin landed a left hook in the third round that opened a cut above Fury's right eye. The cut never stopped bleeding and hindered 'The Gypsy King' for the remainder of the bout. To the surprise of many, instead of employing his usual swift footwork, Fury stood in front of the Swede and fought a more stationary battle.

Credit to 'The Gypsy King', he fought through the cut and delivered a gritty performance. Fury managed to outpoint his opponent with a unanimous decision victory, but not before Wallin trapped him in the corner and seriously hurt him with several shots in the final round.

#3. Tyson Fury vs. Wladimir Klitschko

When Tyson Fury vs. Wladimir Klitschko was announced for late 2015 in Germany, Klitschko's adopted home, nobody gave 'The Gypsy King' a chance.

The Ukrainian champion had dominated the heavyweight division for nearly a decade. How was a brash 27-year-old upstart supposed to defeat a kingpin like Klitschko?

By outboxing him, as it turns out.

While it wasn't the most exciting affair, 'The Gypsy King' did the unthinkable. For almost a decade, many boxing fans and pundits believed the only way to beat Klitschko was by scoring a knockout. Fury did not go for a knockout, however. No, in his battle with the Ukrainian legend, 'The Gypsy King' used his awkward and gangly style to confuse and offset the veteran Klitschko.

The champion, who was not accustomed to fighting an opponent taller than him, appeared to be completely bewildered throughout the bout. He struggled to find his rhythm and rarely threw his famous right cross. Fury, with his light feet and jittery feints, kept Klitschko baffled and frustrated until the final bell.

As lackluster as it might've been, this fight still deserves immense recognition as it signaled the end of an era. Tyson Fury's victory over Wladimir Klitschko showed that a new generation of heavyweights had arrived.

#2. Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder II

Tyson Fury shocked the world by absolutely dominating Deontay Wilder in their rematch on February 22nd, 2020. Their first encounter back in 2018 ended in a draw and saw Fury get up off the canvas twice.

Many fans believed the Brit had the edge going into the rematch. After all, Fury was the superior boxer and Wilder's chances of victory solely relied on whether he could land that bazooka of a right hand. Hence, the rematch was supposed to follow the classic fighting formula of boxer versus puncher.

By the third round, Fury had thrown that formula out the window. With a right hand to the temple, 'The Gypsy King' knocked 'The Bronze Bomber' down. From then on, Wilder offered little offense and his legs were reduced to shaky noodles.

Putting on one of the best performances of his career, Fury knocked Wilder down once more in the fifth round.

'The Gypsy King' proved to be on another level in his rematch against Wilder. In a savage display of dominance, fight fans witnessed Fury licking blood off of his American opponent's neck.

In the seventh round, Wilder found himself trapped in the corner with a relentless Fury unleashing a barrage of punches. This forced Wilder's team to throw in the towel, awarding 'The Gypsy King' with one of the best victories of his professional career.

The Brit's dominance over his American foe was so severe that a third fight appealed to very few fans. After all, how could a third fight possibly go any different?

#1. Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

On October 9th, 2021, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder met for a third time.

Initially, boxing fans were disappointed after the fight was announced as many wished to see Fury fight Anthony Joshua. However, 'The Gypsy King' and the Alabama-native ended up producing an absolute thriller.

Wilder started the fight off well enough, pumping out his jab and landing punches on Fury's midsection and chest. Like in their second fight, Fury successfully knocked Wilder down in the third round. For a moment, it looked as if the writing was on the wall and that once again, the Brit was going to come out with a one-sided victory.

Then the fourth round arrived. Wilder's patented straight right hand, set up with a nice jab, stunned and floored Fury. 'The Gypsy King' beat the count but was quickly knocked down again by the surging Wilder. The crowd was in a frenzy and fight fans across the globe were shocked at what they were witnessing.

By the sixth round, Fury was able to regain his composure and find his timing and rhythm. As the fight went on, Wilder began to look fatigued and struggled with Fury's ever-increasing accuracy. In the tenth round, Fury secured another knockdown with a fantastic right hand. Wilder made it to his feet and survived the round.

In the eleventh round, 'The Gypsy King' ended the fight with a devastating right hand that caused the American to immediately collapse onto the canvas.

While Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III might not have been the fight fans originally wanted, it delivered on all fronts nonetheless. The war on October 9th, 2021, showcased the elite skill of both men. It helped display why they are on top of the heavyweight foodchain. In the end, however, the bout firmly cemented the greatness of Tyson Fury.

