"I gave him his toughest fight of his career" - Otto Wallin talks Tyson Fury ahead of ring return

Otto Wallin has reflected on his 2019 bout against Tyson Fury. 'The Gyspy King' won the fight via unanimous decision after 12 rounds, but it was far from easy.

Wallin headed into the bout as an unknown massive underdog, but looked like a seasoned veteran there. The Swede opened up a massive cut to the eye of the WBC Heavyweight Champion early, causing Fury to become more aggressive as a result.

However, Wallin wasn't going anyway easily. He stayed in the pocket and landed some big shots of his own, even rocking the champion in the 12th round. Fury survived and won the bout via unanimous decision.

Three years later, Wallin gave his take on the fight in an interview with talkSPORT. He opined that he gave Fury the biggest test of his career. Wallin said:

"I gave him his toughest fight of his career, pretty much. [Deontay] Wilder knocked him down a few times, but nobody has been able to match his skills like I have. I landed more punches than anyone has had on him. I landed more than Wilder, the first fight, and [Wladimir] Klitschko together. That's a big statement, of course I can beat him, I know that. He knows that too, that's why he doesn't mention my name anymore."

As of now, the Swede is unlikely to score a bout with Tyson Fury anytime soon. 'The Gyspy King' is currently set to fight top contender Dillian Whyte later this year in another defense of his WBC Heavyweight Championship.

However, if Wallin's comments are anything to go by, his rivalry with the champion is far from done.

Otto Wallin beats Kamil Sokołowski on undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams

Otto Wallin had been out of the action since February 2021, a unanimous decision win over Dominic Breazeale. Following the fight, he was expected to face WBC interim Heavyweight title match against Dillian Whyte.

However, his title shot was lost after 'The Body Snatcher' pulled out of the bout citing an injury. Following that, Whyte was set to fight former Wallin opponent Tyson Fury in a U.K. showdown.

The Swede has been iced out of the title scene for the time being. As a result, Wallin decided to take a stay-busy bout against journeyman Kamil Sokołowski on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams. He headed into the fight as a heavy favorite.

Otto Wallin took care of business on the undercard, out-working his foe and winning via points. The win doesn't do much for him in terms of rankings, but it was a solid return to the ring for 'All In'.

