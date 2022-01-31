Otto Wallin confirms return date and opponent

Otto Wallin has confirmed that his return to the ring is imminent. It comes on February 5th, against journeyman Kamil Sokolowski on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams.

Michael Benson from talkSPORT broke the news on Twitter. Revealing that the Swede had told him that his return to the ring was coming sooner than many fans would've expected.

See Michael Benson's tweet confirming Otto Wallin's return below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Otto Wallin has revealed that he is set to return against Kamil Sokolowski on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams this coming Saturday, Feb 5th. Otto Wallin has revealed that he is set to return against Kamil Sokolowski on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams this coming Saturday, Feb 5th.

The bout comes as a surprise to many fans. Wallin was originally expected to face WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte in a massive bout last October. However, days before the bout, 'The Villian' was forced to pull out due to a shoulder injury.

Following the bout's cancelation, Whyte quickly began gunning for a fight against WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

Despite Wallin missing out on a massive title bout against Whyte, many fans had expected the Swede would get a fight against another big name instead. However, that will not be the case.

Wallin is expected to be a massive favorite heading into the bout, as Sokolowski holds a 11-24-2 professional record.

Otto Wallin was praised for his performance against Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin's rise from being an unknown to a valued contender is one of the most unlikely stories ongoing in the sport. The Swedish boxer was 20-0 (1 NC) when he was booked against Tyson Fury, and he was a massive underdog.

The bout was bashed in the lead-up due to Wallin's obscurity, similar to Fury's previous bout against Tom Schwarz. However, Wallin proved fans wrong as he showed his immense skill against 'The Gyspy King'.

Wallin lost the bout via unanimous decision, but still showed insane heart to go the distance. The Swede hurt Fury and opened a massive cut on the champion's eye in the third round. Despite the loss, Wallin raised his stock and earned praise.

His performance earned comparisons to Buster Douglas as his father passed away just days before the bout, similar to how the former heavyweight champion's mother passed away prior to his upset victory against Mike Tyson.

Wallin followed up the loss against Fury with wins over noted gatekeepers Travis Kauffman and Dominic Breazeale. While many still aren't believers in the Swedish southpaw, his fight against Fury proves he is a tough warrior.

